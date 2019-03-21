Runnin' Bulldogs make March Madness debut in Columbia on Friday

The first time the 2018-19 Gardner-Webb basketball team met this season, coach Tim Craft challenged his team with highlights promoting what would actually happen for the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Craft held that meeting in the school's Tucker Student Center and showed highlights of teams celebrating NCAA tournament bids.

"We were in this same room talking about being here again in seven months," senior forward D.J. Laster said. "So when I sat down today, I was like, 'We actually made it here.' And it's a surreal experience."

There's little doubt the team's first meeting last August helped play a role in them making program history.

Laster and his teammates sat in those same seats with a room filled with fellow students, supporters and the town of Boiling Springs — celebrating like the teams they saw doing the same seven months earlier. Gardner-Webb will make its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance Friday when it meets Virginia at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Senior David Efianayi says the team felt a quiet confidence after Craft's motivational tactic.

"I'm like, 'It's very doable,'" Efianayi said. "I feel like we were there the last couple of years and were just a couple of possessions away. So we did think this was a possibility."

To Efianayi's point, Gardner-Webb has had been one win away from a bid in 2005 and two wins away three times — in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Now that they have made it, Craft is determined to make sure the moment isn't too big for his team.

"There's a different challenge every game," Craft said Thursday. "With this one, it's just enjoy it, seize the moment and I know we're going to play hard, but I want us to play really loose and attack-minded offensively. If we come out and play tight, we've got no shot."

No matter how Gardner-Webb plays, they'll face a daunting task against top-seeded Virginia. Only Duke — twice — and Florida State have handed the Cavaliers losses this season.

Plus, Virginia enters the game eager to avenge a historic 74-54 loss to UMBC in the opening round of last year's tournament. It marked the first time in NCAA tournament history a 16-seed had beaten a No. 1.

Craft had nothing but high praise for Virginia and men's basketball coach Tony Bennett. But he also recognizes last year's opening round upset is something his team can draw confidence from.

"I do think it helps to have belief," Craft said of Virginia's upset loss. "Not just that one but the other upsets in the tournament. Obviously, that was the first No. 16 over a No. 1. But the (eight) 15s over the 2s that you've had and all the upsets that March Madness is known for.

"That hopefully instills some belief that anything can happen."

Said freshman guard Jose Perez: "We're just going to come ready to play. Anything can happen when we're both on the court. They tie their shoes same as we do."

Laster, whose 32 points powered Gardner-Webb to its championship win, welcomes the opportunity to face a top-seeded team.

"I'm glad that we've got a No. 1 seed and will be playing at the highest level," he said. "And I'm happy that it'll be close to home and we'll have great support."

