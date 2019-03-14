SAF Ja'Qurious Conley of Jacksonvlle, NC picked up a USC offer in early January and later visited the Gamecocks. Since then he has had them in his top group with North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. Conley continues to hear regularly from the Gamecocks and his feelings towards them remain unchanged.

"I like them, I talk to the coaches a lot and it's a good family place," Conley said "I like it a lot. I talk to the coaches almost every day. They tell me they want me and I'm a big priority and I can do a lot in their system as a safety."

Conley said he plans to visit USC again and they are working on a date later this spring, possibly for the spring game.

Last weekend Conley visited Clemson on an invitation from the Tigers who like him but have not offered.

"We actually talk a lot," Conley said. "They haven't offered me yet. They want to kind of build a better relationship but they keep telling me and my coaches I'm an offer guy and it might take a couple of weeks to get to know me more, and then they might offer me."

Conley said the Tigers also like him as a safety. He's been talking to Clemson assistant coach Mickey Conn. He also talked with Dabo Swinney on the visit.

"I had a great time with my father and little sister. They liked it. It was a good experience," he said. "They would be in my top five with an offer."

Conley said USC and Clemson have been his best visits so far. He's also been to North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest. He said he has another visit to Wake Forest coming up.

Conley said he does not have a favorite at this point. He'd like to make his decision by the end of the summer if he can, if not then sometime during the middle part of his season.