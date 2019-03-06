Baltimore's big game, early lead carry Eastern Alamance

ROCKY MOUNT — Na’Zae Baltimore had a game-high 31 points with 16 rebounds and LJ Rogers added 16 points as Eastern Alamance defeated Northern Nash 81-75 in the Eastern Regional semifinals in boys’ basketball Tuesday night.

Northern Nash senior Sam Page, whose 3-point shooting started the comeback that nearly became the win Northern Nash and its community would have carried with it for months, years and decades, put it perfectly.

“That comeback was them,” said Page, speaking of the crowd Tuesday night at Northern Nash High School that lined every row of both bleachers 45 minutes before tip-off. “That comeback was definitely them.”

Northern Nash scored 33 points in the third quarter and 15 points across the final three minutes to climb back into a looming blowout against Eastern Alamance, a game they trailed at one point by 21 points.

They turned that run into a two-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, but, in the end, there was no more energy to expend, and the No. 3 seed Eagles (29-1) eventually closed out Northern Nash (27-2).

Eastern Alamance next faces Williams High School on Saturday in either Fayetteville or Greenville.

Northern Nash had a 27-game winning streak snapped. Darquez Flowers finished with 26 points for Northern Nash.

After tying the game at 11-11 early, the Eagles were led by Baltimore, a 6-foot-5 center with a smooth touch and a definitive claim to the lane. They pulled ahead with an 8-0 run, taking a 43-27 lead into halftime.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Knights, trailing, 62-60, had the ball and a chance to take the lead. But a 3-point attempt missed.

From there, the Eagles finished the game on a 19-15 stretch to hold on.