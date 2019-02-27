Mideastern Conference foes squared off three times last season

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE

Outlook: A changing of the guard took place last season when Ashley dethroned Hoggard as the area's best team. The Screaming Eagles and Vikings split their two regular-season meetings, but Ashley won the rubber match with a 12-11 victory in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A Playoffs.

Ashley can feel optimistic their place at the top won't be a one-hit wonder. Reigning StarNews Player of the Year Megan Trout returns for her senior season with the Screaming Eagles after scoring 48 goals in 2018. Sophomore Devon Cavanaugh (41 goals, 11 assists) is also back for Ashley and gives the Screaming Eagles one of the best attacking duos across the state.

However, Hoggard will have more quality depth headed into this season and a solid foundation from front-to-back. Goalie Maddie Schoninger, defenders Taylor Frye and Syney Lee, midfielders Katie and Claire Witmer and forward Sydney Beckwith are all back for the Vikings.

Katie Witmer (49 goals, 26 assists), Claire Witmer (43 goals) and Beckwith (37 goals, 13 assists) were Hoggard's three leading scorers in 2018.

West Brunswick finished third in the conference last season, but the Trojans lost Gwenna Gentle to transfer. They'll have one of the best goalkeepers in the area with senior Moe Brown back after saving 72.4 percent of the shots she faced in 2018.

The Trojans will also have a new coach in Dan Rozen. Staying in the county, South Brunswick is ushering in a new era with head coach Will Hutchinson. The Cougars didn't win a game last season but should be better this season with returnees like Ashlyn Davis and Rebekah Schuyler.

Laney will look to usurp West Brunswick with junior Kennedy Martin (10 assists) and Elizabeth Montalban (10 goals) back in the fold.

Past three champions: Ashley (2018), Hoggard (2016-17)

Players to watch: Sr. Sydney Beckwith, Hoggard; Sr. Moe Brown, West Brunswick; Jr. Kennedy Martin (Laney); Sr. Megan Trout, Ashley; Jr. Katie Witmer, Hoggard.