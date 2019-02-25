The Buccaneers' star returns hoping for a emphatic finish to her career

MIDEASTERN CONFERENCE

Outlook: With Natalie Tyner leading the way, the Laney girls repeated as Mideastern Conference champions in 2018.

Tyner won the 800 (2:21.11), 1600 (5:04.52) and the 3200 (11:12.83) at the MEC Championships to power the Buccaneers. She also won the 1600 and 3200 at the NCHSAA 4A East. Tyner didn't compete in the state championships due to illness and has admitted shining at that stage is a huge goal for this season.

Saniya Rivers, who placed sixth at the 4A state championship in the high jump, will be tasked with helping Tyner lead Laney in its quest for a three-peat.

Outside of Laney, there's plenty of returning talent across the area. North Brunswick's Keyanna Yeoman was a dominant force in the hurdles all season. She placed fifth in the 300 (46.32) and seventh in the 100 (15.16) at the 3A state finals. Also from North Brunswick is Courtney Lines, who won the MEC and placed second in the state in the long jump.

Topsail has a pair of stars returning in Payton Little and Madison Lofton. Little was 10th in 3A state shot put, threw 36 feet 11.25 inches to take second at 3A East regional and won the MEC discus title. Little won the 100 in 12.45 seconds, and was runnerup in the 200 in the MEC.

South Brunswick's Anna Shelton and Nija Bryant will look to build on breakthrough seasons. Shelton was the MEC champion in the triple jump and finished 12th at the 3A state meet, while Bryant recorded an area-best discus throw of 102-9 to finish fifth in 3A East regional.

Past three champions: Laney (2017-18), Hoggard (2016)

Players to watch: Soph. Paxton Chitty, Ashley; Soph. Sloane Fleming-Hickey, Hoggard; Jr. Madison Lofton, Topsail; Jr. Madison Rice, New Hanover; Sr. Anna Shelton, South Brunswick; Sr. Natalie Tyner, Laney; Sr. Keyanna Yeoman, North Brunswick.

AROUND THE AREA

Outlook: Coastal Christian returns a defending NCISAA 1A/2A state champion in the form of Maddie Norr, who claimed the high jump title at five feet, then took second in the pole vault at nine feet.

The Centurions also return standout Lexi Freas, who qualified for the state championships in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Cape Fear Academy had a strong contingent at last season's state championships with Jay Washington (discus and shotput), Hadley Gessner (800 and 16000) and Lydia Wilson (300 hurdles) all returning this year.