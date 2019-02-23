Northside wins Coastal 3-A Conference tourney title

Northside had never experienced anything like this, even throughout the Monarchs’ success in recent boys’ basketball seasons.

Moments after a 74-54 home win over Havelock on Friday night, Northside players raced toward the goal on the right side of the gym and took turns climbing up a ladder and cutting off pieces of the net.

The second-seeded Monarchs had just won the Coastal 3-A Conference tournament for the second consecutive season – their seventh straight overall conference tournament championship – by pulling away from the fourth-seeded Rams (12-11).

“This was the plan,” Northside senior Colby Parker said of the post-game celebration. “We knew we would come out and play as hard as we could. Our goal was to get here as a team.”

The tournament championship certainly meant a lot to the Monarchs (15-7) after they lost out on the regular-season crown Feb. 15 with a 51-50 loss at West Carteret.

This year is the first time since 2014 that Northside didn’t win a regular-season conference crown. But the Coastal Conference tournament championship meant a lot to the Monarchs also because this season should have been a rebuilding one for Northside.

The Monarchs graduated all the key pieces off last year’s team that was 59-1 the previous two seasons with the lone defeat coming last March in the NCHSAA 3-A title game.

“We definitely knew that coming after those guys that we had to show our competitiveness and that we had to keep things going,” senior Cam Oliver said. “It was a battle, but if it wasn’t for coach (Scott) Barton, coach Pat (Clarke), we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now.”

It certainly was a tough start to the season.

Northside started 1-3. Then the Monarchs suffered a loss to White Oak at home in the final of the Onslow County Classic in December.

But then Northside turned things around. The Monarchs defeated White Oak twice in the regular season and then again in the conference tournament before facing Havelock in the final.

“There was probably some doubt when we started 1-3, but the kids came back and kept trying to get better,” said Barton, who served two seasons as head coach Tony Marshburn’s assistant coach before becoming the top man this season. “I felt I made some mistakes early by trying to do too much, but after the 1-3 start, we went back to the drawing board and simplified things. The kids responded.”

Oliver led the Monarchs with 20 points, including 6 3-pointers. He had 15 second-half points, all from behind the arc.

Parker had 14 points, including 3 3-pointers, Quincy Martin added 12 points, including 8 in the second half, and Aaron Oates had 11 points for Northside, which will trip off the NCHSAA playoffs Tuesday.

“I just want to give glory to god and to my teammates and coaches,” Parker said. “All our hard work this season, all the ups and downs, is paying off.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com or by calling 910-219-8472. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports. For digital subscription information, click here.