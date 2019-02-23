Panthers enter playoffs 25-1 overall

KENANSVILLE – East Duplin sported a different girls’ basketball team from the previous season, coach Mark Lane said, but the goal of a conference tournament title remained the same.

And the top-seeded Panthers indeed accomplished that feat Friday night with a 46-40 victory over third-seeded Midway in the East Central 2-A Conference tournament championship game at James Kenan High.

“It’s the first time we’ve gone back-to-back in my tenure and it feels good,” Lane said. “To still accomplish this makes me feel good because it was something we worked hard for.”

The tournament title came eight days after East Duplin (25-1) suffered its first loss, a 59-51 defeat at Clinton on Feb. 14. But the Panthers responded by only allowing 13, 21 and 40 points in their next three games.

Trailing Midway 25-22 at halftime, the Panthers allowed just 15 second-half points to the Raiders (21-5).

“We seem to lock down on defense when it matters,” Lane said. “We fought all game. I love the fight in our kids. The loss to Clinton did help us refocus and help us know that the little things matter. It was more of an experience than a loss.”

Now the Panthers prepare for the NCHSAA playoffs. The first round will be played Tuesday.

“We’ve gotten better, but we still have room to improve,” Lane said.

Junior Alizay Benson led the Panthers with 14 points, including 2 3-pointers in a third quarter that saw East Duplin outscored Midway 12-8.

Senior Brianna McMillan added 13 points, including 6 in the first quarter, while junior Aaliyah Benson scored 8 of her 12 points in the second half for the Panthers.