DURHAM — Roy Williams didn’t shy away from the obvious Wednesday night.

His eighth-ranked Tar Heels had just claimed a huge 88-72 victory against top-ranked Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but the veteran head coach knew this one could have been different.

“Be honest, everybody be honest,” Williams said.

“When the big fella goes out of the game, it changes a lot of stuff for them. Zion Williamson, I’ve never seen anything like him. That was a huge blow for them.”

Williamson, Duke’s freshman sensation and the likely No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, went down less than a minute into the game with a knee injury after breaking through his shoe. Once he left the court, he didn’t return.

“We’re very concerned about Zion,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

"It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time (Thursday). It’s stable. Obviously, it has an impact. You lose the National Player of the Year on the first play.”

Duke (23-3, 11-2 ACC) never led against UNC (21-5, 11-2), which took advantage of Williamson's absence with a 62-28 advantage in the paint and led by as many as 22 points five minutes into the second half.

But it wasn’t all about Williamson. Seniors Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson had sensational showings for the Tar Heels, combining for 56 points.

“You don’t want to see (Williamson) go down. I really hope he’s OK and he makes a good recovery,” said Maye, who notched a double-double with a team-high 30 points and 15 rebounds.

“But I think it opened up some lanes inside and gave us an opportunity to drive it closer to the basket.”

Maye, who said he was “going to go inside regardless,” scored 18 of his points in the first half, helping the Tar Heels jump out to a 30-17 lead before they carried a 42-32 lead into halftime.

“I was just trying to play basketball like I know I can play,” he said. adding, “I’ll take the way our team played and I’ll take the win, that’s for sure.”

Johnson, who tallied 26 points, was impressed with Maye’s performance but he wasn't surprised.

“He always wants to prove doubters wrong in big-time games,” Johnson said.

But it was Johnson who gave UNC a spark to start the second half, scoring eight points during a 17-5 spurt to help the Tar Heels take a 59-37 lead with 15:55 left.

With Williamson out, Duke leaned on its other two likely lottery picks, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, who scored 60 of the Blue Devils’ 72 points.

Barrett dropped a game-high 33 points and Reddish added 27 for Duke, which cut the lead to 80-67 with 2:44 remaining but got no closer the rest of the way.

Johnson said he didn’t see Duke’s body language change after Williamson’s injury because “in a game like this, you can’t afford that.”

“These guys, they’re pretty good players,” he said.

“They take that (injury) into account, and they just all want to step up their level. It was on us to try and shut that down.”

But let’s be honest. Things could have been different Wednesday.

