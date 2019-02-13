We want to hear about local high school game results. Email us at sports@fayobserver.com.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PINE FOREST 53, TERRY SANFORD 49

PINE FOREST;12;14;11;16—53

TERRY SANFORD;15;12;16;6—49

Scoring: PF — Ray 17, Elliott 21, Eskew 5, Montgomery 7, Harkins 1, Jones 2. TS — Boomer 4, Hickman 13, Harbison 2, Bowlding 2, Molnar 9, Johnson 11, Kelly 6, Quigg 2.

3-point goals: PF — Elliott 5, Ray 3. TS — Hickman 2, Molnar.

Records: Pine Forest 17-5, 12-3; Terry Sanford 15-7, 11-4.

SOUTH ROBESON 69, EAST BLADEN 68

EAST BLADEN;12;14;31;11—68

SOUTH ROBESON;15;14;19;21—59

Scoring: EB — Darrell Banks 27, Freddy Wooten 20, Keshaun Davis 11, Berkeley 4, Heustess 2, McDowell 2, Cooley 2. SR — Cameron Werrell 31, Daniel Murray 21, Pegas 7, McLeod 4, Lewis 2, McGirt 3, McCormick 1.

3-point goals: EB — Banks 4, Wooten 3. SR — Murray 2, Werrell.

Fouled out: EB — Bowen, McDowell.

Highlights: Cameron Werrell pulled down 10 rebounds as well as 31 points. Werrell hit two free throws with 8 seconds left to put South Robeson up 69-66.

Records: South Robeson 12-10, 9-8; East Bladen 3-20, 3-14.

JV: East Bladen 36, South Robeson 26.

PINECREST 42, JACK BRITT 32

JACK BRITT;6;7;8;11—32

PINECREST;12;11;11;8—42

Scoring: JB — Hayden 5, Counts 2, Canady 3, Keon Keys 18, Kaylon Keys 2, Ellis 2. P — Bradlee Haskell 25, Clayton Coe 1, Bailey 4, Garges 3, Drennan 3.

3-point goals: JB — Canady. P — Haskell 2, Garges, Drennan.

Records: Jack Britt 11-12, 5-8; Pinecrest 18-5, 9-4.

WESTOVER 56, GRAY’S CREEK 51

WESTOVER;13;18;12;13—56

GRAY’S CREEK;13;14;12;12—51

Scoring: W — George 4, Bridges 2, McLeod 7, Jewell 8, Marsh 6, Walton 3, Traymond Willis-Shaw 16, Keyshown Lindsey 10. GC —Hayes 9, Antonio Dupree 19, Bowling 9, Crockett 6, Graham 4, Strickland 4

3-point goals: W — McLeod, Jewell 2, Willis-Shaw 2. GC — Hayes 1, Dupree 2, Bowling 3.

Records: Westover 17-5, 12-3; Gray's Creek 9-13, 6-9.

SCOTLAND 60, LUMBERTON 57

SCOTLAND;21;15;3;21—60

LUMBERTON;14;12;14;17—57

Scoring: SC — G. McCrae 11, Simmons 8, McLean 4, CJ Settles 14, Graham 4, B. Williams 11, Jackson 8. L — Kwashek Breeden 13, Jordan McNeill 20, Chapman 5, Ewing 2, Baker 3, Butler 5, Kelly 3, McCray 2, Todd 4.

3-Point goals: SC — Simmons 2, McLean, Jackson. L — Breeden, Chapman, McNeill 3, Baker, Butler.

Fouled out: L — Breeden.

Technical fouls: L — Baker, Todd.

Highlights: Kwashek Breeden had a double-double 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Records: Lumberton 15-8, 7-6; Scotland 8-15, 5-8.

SEVENTY-FIRST 66, RICHMOND 42

RICHMOND;3;12;12;15—42

SEVENTY-FIRST;17;14;22;13—66

Scoring: RC — Newton 6, C. Hood 5, Stroman 9, Tillman 2, McLaughlin 3, Quick 2, Xavier Pettigrew 10, Wilson 2, Sivels 3. SF — Nickelson 4, Xzavier Howard 13, Hendricks 4, Bell 7, Freeman 7, Brion McLaurin 19, B. Howard 2, Stephon Johnson 10.

3-Point goals: RC — Newton 2, Stroman, McLaughlin, Sivels. SF — Bell.

Highlights: Seventy-First Clinched first place in the Sandhills Conference.

Records: Seventy-First 20-3, 10-3; Richmond 13-10, 8-5.

PURNELL SWETT 88, HOKE COUNTY 81 (OT)

PURNELL SWETT;9;20;18;25;16—81

HOKE COUNTY;16;25;14;17;9—88

Scoring: PS — Harrington 9, Zack Carter 20, Darriante Parker 13, Xavier Jones 33, Rufus harris 13. HC — Nick Adams 11, Angel Dean 12, Jaquantae Harris 26, Buddie 2, Elijah Harris 16, Langhirt 2, Bryant 6, Little 6.

3-point goals: PS — Parker, Jones 4, R. Harris 2. HC — Adams, J. Harris 4.

Highlights: Xavier Jones hit a three for Purnell Swett as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Records: Hoke County 12-11, 5-8; Purnell Swett 10-12, 3-10.

E.E. SMITH 44, CAPE FEAR 27

E.E. SMITH;5;10;16;13—44

CAPE FEAR;8;5;8;6—27

Scoring: EES — McLaurin 2, Jordan 4, Polk 2, Anthony Geddie 11, Sirmons 2, Samuel 5, M. Veal 16, Beaver 2. CF — Marquail James 11, Wright 3, Strangle 2, Miles 2, Dawkins 1, McArthur 1, RJ McDonald 2, Jones 3, R. McDonald 1.

3-Point goals: EES — Jordan, Geddie 3, Veal.

Records: E.E. Smith 8-14, 7-8; Cape Fear 12-9, 8-8.

SOUTH COLUMBUS 61, WEST BLADEN 57

SOUTH COLUMBUS;18;11;12;20—61

WEST BLADEN;12;16;12;17—57

Scoring: SC — Hewett 3, Shiquan Conyers 18, Rajon Graham 12, Traquan Bellamy 15, Gerald 2, Etheridge 7, Riggans 4. WB — Washington 4, Lesane 6, Adams 7, Tyre Boykin 19, Keshawn Lewis 14, Ballard 3, McKoy 2, Taylor 2.

3-Point goals: SC — Hewett, Graham 2. WB — Lesane, Adams, Boykin 2, Lewis 2.

Records: South Columbus 16-7, 12-5; West Bladen 5-18, 2-15.

Other scores

Harrells Academy 68, Epiphany Global 38

Harrells Academy will face Freedom Christian Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Triton 43, Harnett Central 34

Princeton 80, Lakewood 50

Fayetteville Christian 85, St. David's 64

Coastal Christian 45, Arendell Parrott 40

West Columbus 53, Red Springs 44

Western Harnett 50, Lee County 39

St. Paul’s 65, Whiteville 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

TERRY SANFORD 55, PINE FOREST 54

PINE FOREST;10;11;8;25 — 54

TERRY SANFORD;15;12;14;14 — 55

Scoring: PF— Kendal Moore 42, Ciara Moore 10, Everett 2. TS — Imani Elliott 17, Lindsay Bell 17, Cooper 6, Kate Perko 14, Britton 1.

3-point goals: PF — K. Moore 7, C. Moore 2. TS — Elliott, Bell, Cooper.

Fouled out: PF — Jones.

Records: Pine Forest 19-2, 12-3; Terry Sanford 18-3, 13-2.

E.E. SMITH 80, CAPE FEAR 29

E.E. SMITH;27;29;15;9—80

CAPE FEAR;4;10;12;3—29

Scoring: EES — Morris 7, Trinity Dixon 15, McIntyre 1, Kendall Macauley 13, Jordan Everett 14, Bryant 9, Alexandria Scruggs 19, McMillian 2. CF — Harris 7, McLaughlin 7, Arnette 2, McCormick 2, Aniya Carter 11.

3-Point goals: EES — Morris, Macauley 4, Scruggs. CF — Carter 3, McLaughlin.

Records: E.E. Smith 22-1, 15-0; Cape Fear 4-17, 3-13.

UNION PINES 64, SOUTHERN LEE 24

UNION PINES;16;17;21;10—64

SOUTHERN LEE;6;5;8;5—24

Scoring: UP — Emily Bowbliss 20, Cameron McCutchen 14, Middleton 8, Evans 6, Ross 4, Ring 4, McCaskill 2, Martin 2, Schmitz 2, Adams 2. SL — Woods 8, Taylor 7, Tabon 6, Waddell 3.

3-Point goals: UP — McCutchen.

Records: Union Pines 16-6, 9-0; Southern Lee 1-22, 0-9.

LUMBERTON 42, SCOTLAND 32

SCOTLAND;8;8;8;8—32

LUMBERTON;6;11;15;10—42

Scoring: SC — Clark 2, Moore 2, Sheppard 4, Niavi Leach 12, Asjah Swindell 11. L — Culbreth 1, Stubbs 2, Smith 4, O’Neil 9, Simpson 6, Madison Cannady14, Maynor 6.

3-Point goals: L — O’Neil.

Records: Lumberton 17-5, 10-3; Scotland 8-15, 3-10.

PINECREST 52, JACK BRITT 49

JACK BRITT;6;19;10;14—49

PINECREST;13;12;14;13—52

Scoring: P — Utley 2, Za-Keeia Blue 17, Dailey 6, Campbell 2, Keeamna McLaughlin 11, McIntosh 9, Clark 3, Haskell 2. JB — Goldsby 8, Nixon 6, Ashara Hayes 15, Reilly 8, Wilburn 7, Jones 2.

3-Point goals: P — Blue 4, McLaughlin, Clark. JB — Reilly.

Records: Jack Britt 15-7, 9-4; Pinecrest 20-3, 11-2.

NORTHWOOD TEMPLE 49, JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC 16

JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC;2;1;8;5—16

NORTHWOOD TEMPLE;17;6;12;14—49

Northwood Temple will face Grace Christian in Sanford on Thursday at 5:30 P.M.

Records: Northwood Temple 8-11, 3-7, John Paul II Catholic 0-16, 0-8.

RED SPRINGS 41, WEST COLUMBUS 17

WEST COLUMBUS;0;5;3;9—17

RED SPRINGS;8;6;11;16—41

Records: Red Springs 10-12, 9-8; West Columbus 9-14, 6-11.

EAST BLADEN 75, SOUTH ROBESON 28

EAST BLADEN;24;31;14;6—75

SOUTH ROBESON;6;1;8;13—28

Scoring: EB — Erica McKoy 24, Patience Ward 14, JaTyra Moore-Peterson 10, Cross 6, Mendell 6, Lin 4, McDonald 4, Moore 2, White 2, Hardin 3. SR — Nytia Lewis 17, White 3, Shepherd 3, Mainer 2, Bullard 2, Werrell 1.

3-point goals: EB — Hardin, McKoy, Moore-Peterson. SR — Shepherd, Lewis 2.

Highlights: South Robeson’s Nytia LewIs had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in the loss.

Records: East Bladen 22-1, 17-0; South Robeson 9-13, 5-12.

WEST BLADEN 48, SOUTH COLUMBUS 38

WEST BLADEN;13;8;13;14—48

SOUTH COLUMBUS;13;4;10;11—38

Scoring: WB — George 1, Hunt 2, Kasee Singletary 13, Lexie Corrothers 17, Johnson 9, Pait 6. SC — Wilson 6, Faulk 7, Adams 2, Caila Turberville 12, Givens 5, McClure 6.

3-Point goals: WB — Singletary, Corrothers 2.

Records: West Bladen 14-8, 11-6; South Columbus 8-15, 6-11.

OVERHILLS 43, SOUTH VIEW 37

OVERHILLS;13;7;9;14—43

SOUTH VIEW;8;18;7;4—37

Scoring: OH — Divine Alexis 11, Dones 6, Butcher 1, Jordan 4, J’Kyah Kelley 13, Jones 8. SV — Lillian Flantos 10, Mia Ayres 17, Evans 4, Manigo 6.

3-Point goals: OH — Alexis 3, Dones, Kelley 3. SV — Manigo, Flantos 2.

Technical fouls: SV — Warren.

Records: Overhills 12-6, 7-6; South View 8-14, 7-8.

SEVENTY-FIRST 59, RICHMOND 33

SEVENTY-FIRST;17;17;11;14—59

RICHMOND;1;6;11;15—33

Scoring: SF — Nick 1, Amore Kirkland 12, Clark 2, Williams 5, Hawkins 5, Amira Coles 23, Vassar 3, Allen 6. R — Wall 5, Jayla McDougald 14, Swiney 2, Covington 2, Ratliff 1, Ewing 2, Revfearn 7

3-point goals: SF — Kirkland 2, Coles 2, Allen. R — McDougald.

Fouled out: SF — Coles. R — Swiney.

Records: Seventy-First 14-8, 10-3; Richmond 10-12, 6-7.

Other scores

Westover 51, Gray’s Creek 28

St. Paul’s 66, Whiteville 64 (OT)

Clinton 62, Wallace-Rose Hill 51

Harnett Central 51, Triton 31

Westchester Country Day 53, Fayetteville Academy 28

Kerr-Vance 70, Cape Fear Christian 47

Arendell Parrott 54, Coastal Christian 40

Western Harnett 52, Lee County 48

Hoke County 44, Purnell Swett 41

Seventy-First 59, Richmond 33