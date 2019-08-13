Wolfpack want to get over the hump this year, but need to find impact players up front

THREE STORYLINES

Ty Moss taking the next step: Whiteville has one of the most dynamic athletes in the area with Moss, who racked up 1,692 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground and through the air as the Wolfpack's quarterback in 2018. Coach Jarrett Price has hailed Moss' work this off-season as both a leader in the weight room and trying to to become a more consistent thrower from the pocket. It's allowed the Whiteville offense to become more dynamic. "We've worked on footwork. We've worked on reading defenses, and he's spent a lot of time watching film," Price said. "We've been able to put in more concepts and more stuff in the passing game to try and keep defenses on their heels."

Finding bodies up front: The biggest hole for Whiteville this season is on the interior, where studs like Donnell Wilson (Coastal Carolina) and Anthony Hill (transfer) have moved on from the program. It's going to be imperative that Moss gets time in the pocket on offense to find weapons like Jvonte Davis, Elijah Currie and Ervin Moore. The Wolfpack defense wants to force teams into passing situations so reigning Three Rivers Player of the Year Jordan Faulk can be a ball hawk. Darius Slade, Jake Butler and Evan Humphries all need to anchor the offensive line this season, while Calvin Norton and Camrahn Jamison will need to take steps forward on the defensive side.

Get over the hump: The message was clear from Coach Price after last season. A first-round playoff exit and 9-3 just weren't good enough. In order to reach its goals, the Wolfpack needs to beat conference foes East Bladen and South Columbus this season. Whiteville lost those two games last season by a combined nine points, and is eager to right the ship in 2019. "They know the expectations that I have," Price said. "We were in those games last season, but we didn't get the job done. The kids know what's in front of them and bigger goals are right in front of them."

LAST YEAR

2018 record: 9-3 overall, 7-2 Three Rivers (lost 44-15 to Wallace-Rose Hill in first round of 2A playoffs)

COACHING STAFF

Head coach: J.P Price (second season, 9-3 record)

Assistants: Todd Burney, Matt Scott, Jerry Singletary, Roosevelt Colson, Curtis Moss, Mason Merritt, Zack Wilson

VENUE

Stadium: Legion Memorial Stadium (2,500 capacity), 1321 Chadbourn Ave., Whiteville, NC, 28472

PLAYERS

Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense

Three to watch: Sr. QB Ty Moss (1,036 passing yards, 33 total TDs), Sr. RB Jvonte Davis (1,343 rushing yards, 13 TDs), Sr. OL/DL Darius Slade

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 vs. North Brunswick

Aug. 30 vs. West Brunswick

Sept. 13 vs. East Bladen

Sept. 20 at East Columbus

Oct. 4 at Fairmont

Oct. 11 at West Bladen

Oct. 18 vs. Red Springs

Oct. 25 at West Columbus

Nov. 1 vs. St. Pauls

Nov. 8 at South Columbus