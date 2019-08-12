Young Buccaneers look to grow up fast and improve after 4-7 campaign in 2018.

THREE STORYLINES

Growing up on the fly: Laney lost a ton of key talent from last year, so the Buccaneers will trot out one of their most inexperienced squads in the past five season in 2019. Ashaad Yeoman is thrilled with the senior leadership he's seen so far, but those seniors haven't had much game experience in their careers. If Laney wants to improve on its 4-7 record from a year ago, seniors such as Toby Stone, Ezekiel Frank and Federico De La Rosa will need to set the tone and make sure the sophomores and juniors behind them take big strides in a challenging non-conference schedule. "Starting back over is always a great opportunity for us to start on a new note," Yeoman said. "The leadership that we're seeing from this senior class is going to help us go where we want to go."

Eliminate mistakes: The Buccaneers were within a touchdown in the fourth quarter during all four of their Mideastern Conference losses last year. Making a couple more plays each game could have been the difference, but Yeoman also believes cutting down unforced errors would have given Laney 2-3 more wins last season. If they can do that this year, Yeoman thinks Laney can exceed its expectations. "You look at the film, and we had a lot of turnovers last year and gave up a lot of big plays on defense," he said. "Those are things that we can correct. A lot of M-E, so we can get those things fixed."

A consistent system: Laney overhauled its offensive identity last season, moving to the Wing-T and trying to be a much more physical team. Things aren't changing this year, and that should help the Buccaneers focus on the fundamentals even more so. Of course, Laney will need to find a new quarterback to run this system, and that looks to be a two-man race between senior Jordan Cole and sophomore Connor Powe. Cole served as the backup to Sherod Sidbury last year and got meaningful minutes when Sidbury dealt with an injury midway through the year. Powe was the starter on the junior varsity team that had a successful campaign.

LAST YEAR

2018 record: 4-7 overall, 3-4 Mideastern (did not qualify for 4AA playoffs)

COACHING STAFF

Head coach: Ashaad Yeoman (sixth season, 29-30 record)

Assistants: Elton Holleman, Michael Barcy, Matthew Eanes, Michael Lloyd, Andre Adams, Bobby Edmonds, Jerome Belton, Casper Powe

VENUE

Stadium: Rick Holliday Stadium (2,500 capacity), 2700 N. College Road, Wilmington

PLAYERS

Returning starters: 3 offense, 3 defense

Three to watch: Soph. QB/WR Connor Powe, Sr. DL Toby Stone, Sr. DB Ezekiel Frank

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 at. Northside-Jacksonville

Aug. 30 vs. J.H. Rose

Sept. 6 at Jacksonville

Sept. 13 at Lumberton

Sept. 27 at Topsail

Oct. 4 vs. West Brunswick

Oct. 11 vs. New Hanover

Oct. 18 at Hoggard

Oct. 25 vs. South Brunswick

Nov. 1 vs. North Brunswick

Nov. 8 at Ashley