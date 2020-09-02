StarNews readers sound off about the November 2020 election and much more.

Rude behavior

EDITOR: I have been proud of the people in the Wilmington area during the pandemic. As someone with a pre-existing medical condition and on immunosuppressive medication I felt like other people were aware that using masks help protect people like me and other people susceptible to the possibly severe consequences of contract COVID-19.

Imagine my surprise while visiting a doctor's office recently. While sitting in the parking lot before my appointment, I saw eight people entered the building without masks…. All of these people used the elevator. I was so shocked! If I go to a store people are wearing masks, the library drops off books at a table so there is no person to person contact. Why is this building and at least one doctor's office in the building ignoring best practices for preventing COVID-19? I've never felt so overwhelmed by other's behavior before. Why, why, why?

Carolyn A. Fortner-Burton, Wilmington

Some Americans cannot vote in person

EDITOR: Re: Marc Thiessen’s column on Aug. 21 entitled, "Democrats’ postal conspiracy is biggest made-up scandal since Russiagate." Thiessen is being disingenuous by failing to mention that the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee recently reported that the Russian government did disrupt the 2016 American election to help Donald Trump.

He also failed to mention that the financial state of the USPS is the direct result of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which required it to create a $72-billion fund to cover its post-retirement health care costs for 75 years! No other federal agency operates under the same stricture. The President’s 2018 USPS Task Force concluded that this financial arrangement is unworkable and without it the USPS should be profitable.

If the postal service cannot efficiently perform by November, military and government members serving overseas (some 250,000) and their families, as well as American expats (state department estimates 3 – 6 million), may be disenfranchised because they cannot easily "vote in person," as Thiessen suggests.

Instead of a fiction, this assault on the USPS is a threat to our Democracy championed by the President, executed by the Postmaster General, and defended by far-right conspiracy theorists such as Mr. Thiessen.

James H. Hayes Jr., Wallace

Presidential debates are needed

EDITOR: Surprise surprise. The new democratic strategy is canceling the presidential debates.They know how bad a one on one, toe to toe debate with President Trump would totally expose Joe Biden's weaknesses. They always tell the citizens how wrong, and incompetent Trump is, so they should be 100 percent for as many debates as possible.

I guess this shows what their true thoughts are about which candidate is more qualified to run our country. If there are no debates, there should not be an election. The American people deserve to see debates so they can get a clear picture of how these men handle themselves under real pressure without notes and prompts.

Tom Brinson, Wilmington

What freedom will Americans lose?

EDITOR: The November 2020 election will be the most important election of our lifetime. If the Republicans lose, it will be devastating for America.

Voters must consider the following, when casting their ballots.

Do they want to retain their freedom, live in a safe society and continue enjoying the rights given them under the Constitution, or live under a tyrannical system that will deny those rights? The choice is crystal clear.

The Democrat Party has already announced their intent to defund the police, confiscate guns, support open borders, give free everything to everybody, and much more.

We’ve witnessed the disastrous outcome of their taking, just, the House in the 2018 midterms. But If they succeed in taking complete control, in November, their opportunity to destroy this democracy will be assured.

The radical socialist democrats’ vision for America, is certainly not America’s vision.

History cites numerous, past, civilizations that have ceased to exist, and totally disappeared. Could the United States of America become the latest to meet that fate? Regrettably, we’ve never been more vulnerable for that to happen, then right now.

President Ronald Reagan once said: "Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction." We must make sure, ours is not that generation.

Kirk Bryson, Winnabow

Editor's note: While the StarNews office remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, letters to the editor will only be accepted by email. To submit a letter to the editor, please email your letter to letters@starnewsonline.com. Letters should not exceed 200 words.