The article in this morning’s Gaston Gazette re the presidential debates reminded me of the history of debates in the U.S.

Elections, to be fair, need to be preceded by voters having the information to make up their minds. Inclusive debates are one way to provide that.

Exactly a century ago, led by the League of Women Voters, women took to the streets, demonstrating to gain their right, as citizens, to take part in elections.

A third of a century ago, the Commission on Presidential Debates was formed, and the League’s historically fair-minded, inclusive sponsorship of debates was consigned to the dustbin of history.

The CPD ensures Americans won’t hear third parties’ voices by requiring their candidates to poll above 15%, but guess what — those third parties aren’t included in polls.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen, presidential candidate of the Libertarian Party, has not been allowed in the debates, although the Libertarian Party is one of the few parties that has many times gained ballot access in all 50 states.

Establishment candidates have led us to the quagmire our once-great country is now in. Americans deserve to hear what Jo Jorgensen has to say; she should be included in the debates.

Let her speak!

David Hoesly is a member of the Public Policy Committee of the Libertarian Party of Gaston County.