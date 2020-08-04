I think I know one thing I can say that everyone in Gastonia will agree upon and that is this, 2020 has been one heck of a year and 2021 cannot arrive soon enough.

For me it started with the death of my father on Jan. 3. And was followed by a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, civil unrest and a community in turmoil. In times like these I go back to my roots and I am reminded of the hymns of my childhood that brought me peace and comfort.

My absolute favorite is, "It is well with my soul,, by hymnist Horatio Spafford. The story of how this hymn came about is just as inspiring as the lyrics themself.

Spafford, a once wealthy lawyer in Chicago with a son and four daughters, lost his 4-year-old boy and soon after much of his fortune due to the great Chicago fire.

He then lost all four of his daughters in tragic circumstances at sea. Yet in the midst of all the grief and sorrow, Spafford penned the following words. These words are not only for those who sing this hymn in churches everywhere, but for every soul in Gastonia, North Carolina…

When peace like a river, attendeth my way,

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to know

It is well, it is well, with my soul.

I know the last couple weeks of community divide, economic hardship and civil unrest on top of the restraints and exhaustion of COVID-19 have led many of us to be in need of peace like a river.

And as if those challenges were not already heavy enough for our Gastonia, we saw the hurt and pain of a community grappling with its history as well as its future. Nobody should feel left out or unwelcome or unheard. And for that we all have work to do.

It is my hope and sincere prayer that as our County Commissioners begin the process of dealing with the Confederate monument that our community will begin to put the pieces back together.

Perhaps not hurriedly, but deliberately as to take time to listen and to understand one another. I also pray that the better angels take flight and we exercise patience and peace with one another.

And further it is my desire to see our diverse people of all colors, creeds, backgrounds, sexualities and cultures take one step forward in agreeing that Gastonia has a bright future ahead of us if we can communicate with one another and appreciate our differences.

I know as a City Council member I look forward to being a part of the solution and a part of the process with you.

It will not be easy to begin the healing process. It will take courage on all of our part. Not just our faith community or public servants or business community; but all of us in every neighborhood and on every street in this city.

We have overcome much in our past and if we want to put in the work that comes with true unification we can have a wonderful future.

It is now time to rise up and begin the journey of reconciliation. As the cries for grace and mercy and justice and redemption begin to flow, let us listen with our hearts and understand with our souls.

Let the tough conversations begin. Let us set aside all that keeps us from seeing clearly and acting with empathy and compassion. Let us cast off judgment and scorn and may we take up together in saying…

It is well, it is well with my soul.

Robert Kellogg is a member of Gastonia City Council.