Retire the Red Raider is a coalition of South Point High School students, parents, alumni, community members, and Native leaders working to retire the offensive Red Raider mascot.

We are committed to working with our community to choose a mascot that better represents the values of inclusivity and unity that Belmont and South Point aspire to.

In our recent policy brief, we argue that the Red Raider name, logo, and associated activities create a hostile learning environment and violate the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, our state constitution, and Gaston County Schools’ own harassment policy, which prohibits derogatory slurs and cartoons and guarantees all students an equal opportunity to learn.

The Red Raider name and logo constitute derogatory slurs and cartoons that cause documented harm.

The American Psychological Association has summarized decades of research showing that Native mascots negatively affect the self-esteem and learning of Indigenous children by perpetuating stereotypes and disrespecting their spiritual beliefs.

These mascots also undermine the educational experiences of all students, by encouraging negative racial prejudices, inaccurate stereotypes, and historical misinformation.

As awareness of the unintended adverse effects of Native mascots grows, more organizations — including professional sports teams and school districts around the country — are reviewing or retiring them.

These changes come after decades of advocacy from local, state and national education, civil rights, sports and Native organizations. Hundreds of Native organizations and individual tribes across the country have been calling for this change for decades. In North Carolina, the Commission of Indian Affairs, representing all eight North Carolina tribes, called for the retirement of all Native mascots 20 years ago.

The Metrolina Native American Association, representing 10,000 Native Americans in our region, has specifically called for the retirement of the South Point Red Raider mascot.

The Red Raider name and logo present a racialized, inaccurate caricature of Indigenous people that bears no resemblance to the appearance, history, or culture of nearby tribes such as the Catawba and Cherokee.

Worse, the mascot encourages offensive appropriation and mocking of Native customs and identity at school events, such as face-painting, the "tomahawk chop," and war whoops, leading at least one Native American student to receive a transfer from South Point.

We respectfully demand that Gaston County Schools require South Point to adopt a new mascot to ensure equal protection and a safe learning environment for all students.

Lauren Frady is a member of the 2013 class at South Point High School and co-founder of Retire the Red Raider.