Cheers to Lavonne at BB&T at Boone Trail Extension in Fayetteville. We were having a hard time completing the Smal Business Administration application. I got in touch with her, and with everything going on she took time to make sure our application was completed.

She never rushed us, always took time for us and was very professional with dealing with us. Sweet personality and she didn't stop until the job was done. Great customer service was provided.

Kathy and JB Jones, Hope Mills