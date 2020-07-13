It’s easy to understand why Hendersonville City Council split on whether police should enforce the statewide mandate to wear masks for city businesses. It’s a lot harder to understand why many people are still congregating in public without face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Council asked the police department July 2 to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s requirement that masks be worn in most public settings, but only when business owners blatantly disregard the requirement for their employees, are warned and continue to ignore it.

Mayor Barbara Volk, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Smith and Councilwoman Lyndsey Simpson supported the move, while Councilwoman Jennifer Hensley and Jeff Miller opposed it. Hensley argued strenuously against, calling it "heavy-handed overreach" by council.

"In this political climate, I think it’s really crazy that we would put added stress on our officers to even engage in that dialogue with our business owners in addition to the fact that these business owners have suffered enough and several of them are hanging on by a thread," she said.

It is not clear what she meant by "this political climate," but wearing masks should not be a political issue. Scientific studies provide clear evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent COVID-19.

A study published in Health Affairs found that mask mandates slowed the daily COVID-19 growth rate in 15 states and the District of Columbia, according the University of California, San Francisco. The benefit of masks became more apparent the longer people wore them.

Then there are real-world case studies. A man on a flight from China to Toronto later tested positive for COVID-19. Despite a dry cough, he did not infect any passengers. He was wearing a mask.

"In another case, in late May, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19," the UCSF article states. "Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive."

These cases and studies point to a proven benefit of wearing a mask — preventing others from getting infected. Since many people can have the virus with only mild symptoms, or none at all, it is an important way to protect others who are at high risk of getting severely sick or dying from the virus. There is also evidence masks protect those who wear them.

Still, it’s understandable council members had mixed feelings about having police enforce the andate. Miller said he believes people should wear masks, but doesn’t understand why it should be left to business owners to enforce it.

Mayor Volk said she doesn’t think businesses should be forced to police their patrons, but is concerned about complaints she’s hearing about those ignoring the requirement.

The answer is for us all to voluntarily wear masks when indoors in public places, out of basic consideration for our fellow humans. As Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, notes, "the mask has no politics and neither does the virus."

"It’s a lot easier to wear a mask than a ventilator," he adds.