Medicaid needs expanding

EDITOR: The devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated clearly that the time to expand Medicaid in North Carolina has arrived. Prior to the pandemic, North Carolina’s uninsured rate was approximately 13 percent or 1.1 million people. Under Medicaid expansion, 500;000 of those would be covered. As of late March, 105,000 additional North Carolinians lost their employer sponsored health insurance. Uninsured people have higher rates of chronic illness and, during a crisis must seek treatment at the emergency room, which results in higher taxes for all citizens.

Ninety percent of the bill for Medicaid expansion is paid by the federal government. Savings for North Carolina from Medicaid expansion would be approximately $100 million in the first two years (data from North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management), and would provide vital support for rural hospitals. Jobs in healthcare and related fields would increase, expanding the tax base.(source: NC Justice Center). Virginia and Oklahoma recently expanded Medicaid, by legislation in Virginia, and by voter referendum in Oklahoma. Medicaid Transformation, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, is managed healthcare, and is not as efficient as the existing Medicaid program. Please contact your state legislators and urge them to expand Medicaid now.

Linda Kurta, Leland

Sermons should be on the same topic

EDITOR: Pastors must choose their own sermon topics based on prayer and reflection, but it might be a powerful thing if on one Sunday all pastors in our county would preach on II Chronicles 7:14:

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Mike Rouse, Carolina Beach

Should voters show ID in order to vote?

EDITOR: Once again, Leonard Pitts (on July 1) has gone off the rails on voting. What sane person would want ex-felons to be able to vote in addition to not wanting photo ID to be needed to vote?

In 2016 in N.C. we overwhelmingly voted for photo ID to be needed to vote until some Judge ruled against it. How can a judge over rule the vote of the people? Why you don’t need photo ID to vote when you need photo ID to: buy alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, cash a check, apply for food stamps and welfare, apply for Medicaid, social security, unemployment, a job, rent or buy a house, apply for a mortgage, rent an hotel/motel room, adopt a pet, purchase a firearm, get married, get on an airplane, drink, buy or rent a car, get a hunting or fishing license, buy a cell phone, donate blood, pick up a prescription and the list goes on - but we don’t need photo ID to vote.

I’m 75 and to purchase beer at Dollar General guess what i need - a photo ID.

C.W. Barner, Ocean Isle Beach

More information needed on COVID-19

EDITOR: In the ever-changing battlefield in the war against COVID-19 it would be helpful if the Wilmington community was better informed as to the state of the local situation.

The daily national, state and local statistics do not provide a detailed enough picture of the situation here in New Hanover county. It would be helpful if the local news outlets were gathering and sharing more comprehensive statistics and conveying new practices that are being used to prevent the spread and treat those who are sick.

It would be encouraging to hear of the successes in treatments and what the local medical services are doing to treat, track, and monitor those who have caught the virus.

Sharing best practices being employed regarding the changes in the treatment and new insights on prevention would be more information and empower citizens to modify the manner in which they live their lives to protect themselves and others. This daily "public service announcement" in the paper, on the internet, and on TV has the potential to do locally what our national government has failed to do- educate, dispel rumors, praise those who are on the front lines and create a common cause in our community to help us win this war.

Nathan Gergel, Wilmington