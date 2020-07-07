History – at least as it exists in democratic countries - is alive and well: in archives and libraries, in scholarly books and articles, and in the everyday work of tens of thousands of scholars who, while adhering to rigorous principles in handling their sources (see our "fussy footnotes" and our bibliographies!) are also aware that they are scrutinizing these materials with fresh eyes and ever-new questions.

History is, indeed, a robustly revisionist practice in a very positive sense: historians who create it are always seeking a more-informed, more-nuanced understanding of the past. They seek to broaden knowledge by puncturing myths and bringing new facts to light.

It was, after all, historians who were able to document almost every slave ship leaving Africa by sifting carefully through insurance company records; to record the escaped Nazi figures after World War II by examining long-hidden U.S. government records; and to uncover details of the crimes Stalin and Mao committed against their own people by a painstaking search of the places of oppression and the long-suppressed testimony of the victims.

Museums – an important repository of historical information, staffed by skilled scholar-curators – are also dynamic institutions. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington regularly alters its exhibits depending on the research of its corps of historians. Locally, Cape Fear Museum, led by its accomplished researchers, has made a substantial contribution to public understanding of the area’s past.

Statues were not constructed by scholars, nor did they originate in a popular vote. Erected either with public or private finance, these monuments’ appearance and design reflected the power relations at the time, and these – as we well know -- inevitably change. The Greeks melted down bronze statues of unpopular figures and recycled them into coins, weapons, or works of art. Reformation protestants burned statues of saints and republicans beheaded the statues of kings and nobles during the French Revolution. Closer to our time, the statues and monuments built by the former Nazi and Bolshevik regimes have been consigned to parks in Berlin and Moscow where viewers can contemplate their demise.

In sum, what those in power wish to celebrate in public spaces will inevitably change, and new figures – sometimes approved, sometimes contested – will replace them, if only temporarily. But history continues: the craft of seeking the human past that sees power not in stone but in uncovering and analyzing human thought and deeds – sometimes successful, sometimes not, sometimes consensual, often contradictory – as they have occurred briefly, or in generations, or over millennia.

Wilmington’s Carole Fink is a retired professor and specialist in 20th century international history.