On the op-ed page an article appeared titled, "Election will be a contest of the angry," published 6-30-20. It concluded that whatever side is the angriest will be the winner this fall. Will it be the black protesters or those who are angry at the protesters? Some people are angry at Trump because he doesn't wear a mask. Poor example they say. But the White House regularly tests everybody. Another explanation for him not wearing a mask could be he doesn't want to be misunderstood. Recently, when I visited the doctor the staff got my phone number wrong. I guess they misunderstood because I wore a mask.

Trump wants to clearly communicate with the American people so that could be one reason he is not wearing a mask. That is also why he writes on Twitter because he does not want reporters to twist what he says. I say — let Trump be Trump and stop trying to micromanage him.

Catherine Jarvis

Jacksonville