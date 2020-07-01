StarNews readers sound off on columnist EJ Dionne, the comic strip Bottom Liners, and much more.

Do limiting immigration makes US weaker?

EDITOR: As a lifetime Republican, I find Donald Trump’s approach to immigration wrong. It will eventually lead to a United States that is weaker globally and poorer economically.

Trump opposes the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals process and makes every effort to curtail immigration. The U.S. needs immigrants, people from around the world who want to improve their children’s lives, people who work hard and bring new ideas. These are industrious people who still believe in the American Dream. If a poor parent — living in a third-world country filled with strife, danger, and despair — can find their way to the U.S., that journey and struggle alone demonstrates inherent intelligence, drive, and determination, all hallmarks of a good citizen.

This is how immigration has worked in the U.S. for many years. As Trump continues to destroy the U.S. system of democracy, he ramps up his drive against immigration to appeal to those supporters who harbor anti-immigrant and often racist tendencies. As he witnesses his overall support eroding, he desperately pushes his opposition to immigration as a way of firing up the worst of his supporters. He is wrong, of course, and this Republican isn’t afraid to say so.

John P Rea, Wilmington

Political cartoons doesn’t belong on comics page

EDITOR: On the June 20 comics page of the StarNews you published a Bottom Liners strip showing two dogs conversing with the caption of "Adam Schiff may be dropped from the House Intelligence Committee. He can’t pass the IQ test."

I thought, and I guess I was mistaken, that the StarNews had a policy of only publishing nonpolitical cartoons on its comics page. I see nothing "comical" or humorous about making an unfounded slur about a politician’s intelligence. This is not the first time. Some weeks ago, the same "Bottom Liners" strip thought it "comical" to make another unfounded slur of Schiff…that he was a liar.

I’m not sure what kind of a grudge the authors of Bottom Liners have against Schiff but their expression of it does not belong on the comics page. It belongs on the Opinion page. And, these slurs are simply not funny.

George Thomas, Wilmington

Hold off on sale of hospital

EDITOR: Regarding the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center I think it would be a travesty if any final decision is made before the 2020 elections. This issue did not exist for the last election in 2018 and for some reason seems to be getting fast tracked to finish before 2020.

Two of the three yes votes are from commissioners that are not running for reelection. There are three seats up for grabs in this election. Let the voters fill these three positions while this issue is still open. That way any vote on the hospital's future will reflect how the people feel. To have it come up after one election and finish before the next just doesn't seem right.

Roy Morgan, Wilmington

Wear masks, save lives

EDITOR: Kudos and thanks to our Interim Police Chief Donny Williams and his deputies who were seen on the front page of the StarNews wearing masks while in a crowd situation.

As to the other law enforcement personnel who were not wearing masks — I can only express dismay and astonishment. It's a common fact that African Americans are hurt by this virus in higher numbers than whites — why these officers would potentially expose their brethren of color to the virus is beyond me.

To our law enforcement persons and everyone else: wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience when compared to the opportunity to save another person's life, or protect them from a possibly agonizing and protracted illness.

Jamieson Scott, Wilmington

Was columnist accurate about Trump?

EDITOR: Kudos to EJ Dionne for his succinct and accurate indictment of the President. Easily the most disreputable chief executive in our memory.

One could write pages detailing Trump’s dishonesty, venality, corruption and self-promotion ahead of the national interest and his constitutional obligations, but EJ hit the nail on the head.

John Brugger, Leland

Bottom Liners wasn’t funny

EDITOR: The June 20 cartoon, Bottom Liners, was at the very least, a crude, political dog whistle appealing not to the "better angels" of the Republican Party. Given its subject matter, particularly in today’s racially-charged environment, one could classify it as de facto antisemitism. Regardless, this so-called comic strip has no place on the funnies page nor in the StarNews.

Stephen M. Fortlouis, Porter’s Neck