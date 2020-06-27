People are worried about the virus. And rightly so. They are reluctant to go to the doctor’s office, or to the hospital for routine stuff. Like heart attacks and strokes.

By the way, when did a heart attack become "routine stuff?" Or a stroke for that matter? Ask the folks who suffer from these ailments. Ain’t nothin’ routine about them. In fact, many of them are downright scary. But people are worried. What if the virus is lurking in the hospital?

So a solution has to be found. And some really smart people have been working day and night toward it. These people are so smart, they use language which only extremely smart people like themselves can comprehend. One company has "integrated a set of high value digital tools under one platform." They promise "an end to end digital toolkit" for "…rapid response." You can leverage their 5 new digital navigation programs for your specific patient population.

I am so glad they are doing this. Doing what? Let’s try and figure this out. They have tools, which is wonderful. Everybody needs tools. In fact, I have had to run to Sears or Lowe’s hardware many times because I did not have the right tools. Trying to hang pictures in the family room? "Where’s your hammer, honey?" Off I go to get tools. "And where is the screwdriver? I thought we had many. Can’t find a single one." Off for some more tool-hunting. We are hunter-gatherers. The hunting part I am good at. Just get into your SUV and run to the store. The gathering part is okay. It’s the storing and remembering part which creates problems for me. I’m sure at least some of our ancestors must have had similar problems.

"Where’s that deer you killed yesterday, honey? I’m in the mood for venison."

"Uh, I’m sure I kept it somewhere in our cave."

"Well, it ain’t there. Go kill some more."

So I’m familiar with tools, if not so much with storage. And high value tools? I always go for high value. "Honey, how much did you pay for that drill? Hundred dollars? You got ripped off. I saw it on sale at Walmart for ten bucks."

So this company has integrated a set of high value tools. Integrated? I have a hammer, and a screwdriver, and a chain saw. How do I integrate them? And if I need just a hammer for a particular job, how would I dis-integrate it from the chain saw?

These guys have digital tools? Wow! Next time I go to the store, I’ll ask for a digital wrench. Is that different from an analog wrench? And what’s the difference? You go from pounds and inches to kilograms and centimeters? Help me out, please.

Not only that, this company has all those tools under one platform. Just what I need. I’ve been throwing all my tools in our garage. To the extent that there is no place to integrate my car in there. That must be where I went wrong. I need a platform for all those hammers and screws. I am thinking that must be a fancy name, which only really smart people use, for a really big garage. Where all those tools can freely integrate.

But there’s more. The company promises an end to end digital toolkit. Silly me. I’ve been piling my tools one on top of another. No wonder I can’t find anything when I need it. Must re-arrange all my tools and place them end to end. That’s what all these smart Artificial Intelligence companies do with their digital tools.

Well, if you follow all the steps these companies lay out, you are ready to leverage the digital navigation programs. And if that navigation system is anything like the navigation system in my car, a female voice will immediately greet you with "Make a legal U-Turn immediately, and head south, not north, you fool!"

Well, many of you are undoubtedly very smart. You will figure all this out. And when you do, you will see on your computer screen a digital triage bot. Which will ask you very personal questions in a squeaky computer voice. Don’t know what a bot is? That’s for another day.

Shiv Harsh is a physician who lives in Asheboro with his wife. Contact: harshsk3599@gmail.com. Twitter: @SHIVHARSH1 or his blog at www.shivharsh.com.