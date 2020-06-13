As many across this nation sit in a state of anger and unrest over the senseless and unnecessary murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota there are so many emotions that sit at the doorway of my own heart.

I have never wept so much for a man that I did not know. It's hard to truly pinpoint why this feels so different. Could it be that we were all still grieving and processing the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African-American man who was fatally killed with a shotgun near Brunswick, Georgia or Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman who was fatally shot numerous times by Louisville Metro Police Department while executing a "No-Knock" warrant?

Could it be that while the world wrestles with the evasive reality of a worldwide pandemic and Executive Orders that encouraged us all to "Stay-at-home"? The unthinkable has occurred. For the first time, possibly in history, countless people were forced to stop, sit, and see. Unknowingly placing them in very close proximity to many personal challenges such as relational issues, parenting problems, marital struggles, and financial worries; all at the same time. As if the pressure of personal life is not enough. Our eyes are open to the current state of this world.

In response, many have taken to the streets in peaceful protest to raise their voices and awareness of injustice, police brutality, and the disproportionate rate that African Americans are being killed in America. Social media platforms and media outlets have been ablaze with varying opinions as to how to reconcile this complex issue. I believe that as a nation we are poised to have some of the most critical and crucial conversations ever.

It gives me hope when I see fellow Pastors locally and across this nation praying consistently for peace, unity, love, and wisdom. It gives me hope when I see our Mayor Sammy Phillips and his Administration taking intentional and methodical steps toward sitting with, hearing, and addressing the concerns of the citizens of our great city. It gives me hope when I see our Police Chief Michael Yaneiro and Jacksonville Police Department make it very clear that in our city countless hours of training, policies, and procedures are in place and closely monitored to preserve the sanctity of life. Last but not least, it gives me hope when I see the beauty and the uniqueness of our diverse city rise to the occasion demonstrating the power of peaceful protest.

The question remains. What’s next? As one individual I truly do not have the complete answer. However, let us continue to work at a peaceable resolve. Let us continue to press toward the vision set by great leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King.

I truly believe that with collective efforts, passions, giftings, talents, and administrations -- each bringing their part in the spirit of Unity and love for humanity -- we can begin to construct a future that we all can have confidence in.

Maurice Irvin is a campus pastor with Catalyst Church in Jacksonville and serves as the chaplain for Jacksonville Police Department.