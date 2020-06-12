Ronald “Runt” Lineberger who had been a mentor and father figure to me in my teenage and young adult years was at the Robin Johnson House with not many days remaining.

I went to see him one evening after I got off work. He had a lot of visitors that day so after visiting with him a few minutes, I went over to an adjacent room where his wife Ann and sister Girtie were sitting to talk with them.

I don’t think either of them had been getting very much sleep, and it had put them in a state that I always referred to as being a little slaphappy.

It was time for supper and I don’t think either of them had eaten very much that day, and they got to talking about hot dogs. We all talked about the kind we liked the best and where we might go to get a good hot dog.

Ann and Girtie both agreed that they liked Nathan’s hot dogs the best. I hadn’t really heard too much about that kind before, but later when my wife Polly and I went to Myrtle Beach, I saw a Nathan’s Hotdog restaurant there and had some of them. Now I agree with Ann and Girtie. I think those are the best!

As to where to go to get a good hot dog, some of the places we named were Tony’s, R.O.’s, Tommy’s Drive-In and Highway 55.

At some point in our conversation, Dana Davis, a friend of Runt and Ann’s and the person who cut Runt’s hair (and mine, I followed him to her!) came by. She asked Ann and Girtie if she could do something for them like go get them something to eat.

We told her we had been talking about hot dogs and after more discussion about where was the best place to get them, they told Dana they would like to try one from Tommy’s.

I had eaten something before I came.

Dana goes, and in about 15 minutes she returns with hot dogs from Tommy’s for Ann and Girtie. They thanked her and then Dana had to go. Then, Ann and Girtie dove right into those hot dogs.

They kept talking about how good they were.

But then all of a sudden, they got something else on their minds — hotdog breath.

They said something like, “Rick may not like smelling our hot dog breath.” But then, Girtie said, “Ah, I bet Rick has kissed girls with hot dog breath before.”

With a little blush, I chuckled at that. It got me thinking and I certainly couldn’t remember ever kissing a girl with hot dog breath, but it was kind of fun to think about.

I definitely loved being kidded like that. It made me feel young again, as I remembered how older people would always tease you about things like this when you were a teenager.

It was the way Runt had kidded me back then, so in a way I got to revisit some of my happy memories with him.

So, let me just end by hopefully doing for you what was done for me on that day — make you feel young again.

I bet many of you have kissed girls with hot dog breath before!

Rick Dominy is retired and gives entertaining speeches as a hobby. He can be reached at 704-675-4862.