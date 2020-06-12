Protest, but also vote!

EDITOR: I am in my 60s, and participated in this past Friday’s (June 5) Black Lives Matter demonstration. The crowd was mostly young people, the organizers were mostly young people. The message was delivered with strength and dignity. I was glad to be there.

I would say to these wonderful, passionate young people: Please vote in November. If you don’t, all you are doing now will be lost. For at least four more years, if not longer. Register. Ask for an absentee ballot just in case; you don’t have to use it if you can/want to vote in person. On Election Day, make sure your voice is part of the roar!

Linda Gallo, Leland

Do street names need changing?

EDITOR: Will the city take action to change the names of the streets in Pine Valley?

Phyllis Leimer, Wilmington

Make a change, vote

EDITOR: Thanks for the Saturday, June 6 article reminding us that on June 6, 1944, the allied troops who came ashore on the beaches of Normandy in France “turned the course of World War II and went on to defeat fascism in Europe in one of the most remarkable feats in military history.”

Wikipedia describes fascism as form of “far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, as well as strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.”

Sadly, 76 years later, in early 21st-century America, we are still battling fascism. We have a dictatorial leader in the White House, who wants to rule as an autocrat unchecked by Congress or by the courts. He is trying to forcibly suppress all opposition, by firing government watchdogs, to threatening to deploy soldiers against our own citizens. He has enabled white supremacy, and fans the fires of racism, always trying to divide rather than to unite.

We cannot let this man destroy our democracy. Protest loudly, but peacefully, and vote him out of office this fall. Win the battle against fascism at the ballot box.

Hubert E. Hamilton, Wilmington

Stop plastic pollution

EDITOR: As a resident of Wilmington, I am concerned about single-use plastics impacting everything from fish and sea turtles to marine mammals and seabirds along our beaches. Single-use plastics are flawed by design: they use a material made to last forever but are designed to be thrown away — sometimes after being used for only a few moments — before polluting the Earth for years to come.

An estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic enter the ocean every year. This is roughly equivalent to dumping a garbage truck of plastic into the oceans every minute. As plastic production increases, so will the amount of plastic entering the ocean. Projections show a threefold rise in the amount of plastic in the ocean between 2015 and 2025. Wilmington should reduce the amount of single-use plastic bags by coordinating a collaborative effort between residents, businesses, and community leaders. This is an essential first step to protecting the ocean and our community from plastic pollution.

Anna Campbell, Wilmington

Elect effective leaders

EDITOR: White privilege doesn't mean your life has been easy. It means that if your life has been hard, the color of your skin isn't the reason why.

Nobody looks at white people and makes assumptions based on the color of our skin, but black people have to deal with that every day. Understanding and acknowledging this truth, and electing leaders from the top down who in practice and policy are part of the solution and not part of the problem are the first steps toward a (more) colorblind society.

Kenny Shoulars, Wilmington

Was photo necessary?

EDITOR: In his June 8 column, Marc Thiessen attempts to justify Donald Trump’s photo op and the clearing of peaceful protesters therefor by mentioning previous similar situations involving Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. Those instances are not analogous. Neither Clinton nor Biden was engaging in something so trivial as a photo op.

Specifically, as Thiessen pointed out, Clinton was attending a World Trade Organization meeting. Thiessen also didn’t mention the techniques used by law enforcement in those cases, but it’s unlikely they included tear gas, rubber bullets and a low-flying helicopter.

The question isn’t whether Trump had a right to do this, which Thiessen also argued, but whether it was prudent or appropriate, which it obviously was not.

Brad Tratenberg, Leland