Many said that 2020 would be a year of clear vision. Well, I do not believe any of us saw the challenges and hardships that would come in the form of the coronavirus or COVID-19. Who knew that a germ would wreak havoc for governments, businesses, the economy, education and families?

To those who have been sick, I hope you are healing. To the parents thrust into the role of teachers, hang in there. To the business owners trying to figure out the next move, we will find a path to success. To the families who have lost loved ones, I send my sincerest condolences. To those working the front lines in the medical field, first responders, grocery stores, correctional facilities, fast food restaurants, and more, thank you is not enough. We are in this together. As our community begins to reopen, I hope that we will have the vision to correct the wrongs, help one another, and build a better community.

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, a German philosopher, stated: “Those who have a why can find a how, and bear any situation.” I believe that how we move forward is predicated on our why.

Imagine a community where you and your family could live wherever you want and be confident that your children would attend a thriving school. Imagine a community where single parents would not have to work two or three jobs and not choose between groceries, utilities or medication. Imagine living in a community where resources are accessible to those who need them. Imagine being able to live in a community where you do not have to worry about contaminated water or be concerned that the same water you shower in is safe enough for you to drink.

Imagine living in a community that provides countywide transportation, resources to prevent homelessness and choices not for some but all of its residents. Imagine having a board of elected officials that truly understands and feels hardship and challenges.

Some may say, “my family is doing well.” Unfortunately, not everyone can say that. I believe that if ALL of the residents cannot say this, or at least have the opportunity to say this, then there is still work to do. The road to the new standard will take dedication, perseverance, and hard work. Cumberland County had its issues long before the pandemic. We have been limited in reaching the county’s highest potential, guaranteeing the best education, economic development with living wages, affordable housing, clean, consumable water, and resources that make us whole.

I am running to become “your” County Commissioner for the above-stated reasons. Together we can build a better tomorrow.

Toni Stewart is a candidate for the Dist. 2 seat on the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.