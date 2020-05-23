Despite the impact C-19 is making on all us, in my ambivalence I have decided to accept the “new normal.” In other words, I am learning to deal with each day for itself. To make new what is a typical day for me.

“From there to here, and here to there, funny things are everywhere.’ So says Dr. Seuss.

Actually, something funny has happened to me, because in many ways life for me today is not a lot like it has been for the past 44 years. And no, I am not 44 years old, but I have been teaching at the college level for over forty years. After 20-plus of those years teaching at Methodist University, I will retire Dec. 31 of this year.

My ordinary life is about to change. What do I mean by “ordinary life”? Well, to be truthful, I am not sure what I mean. I do know that what had been an ordinary life for so many years, is not ordinary in the COVID-19 era.

How do I describe my “ordinary life” today? Well, first, when compared to previous years, it is out of the ordinary. It is certainly unusual. How I live and what I do today is so different now. Every day when I awake from a restless night’s sleep my life seems so strange to me.

I suspect in one respect my very ordinary life is like your life; that is, it seems so topsy-turvy. It is like being on a fast-moving roller-coaster not going anywhere but around and around the same path or being stuck at the top of a Ferris wheel with no place to go.

In our ordinary lives, despite the impact C-19 is making on all us, in my ambivalence I have decided to accept the “new normal.” In other words, I am learning to deal with each day for itself. To make new what is a typical day for me.

Now, I am the type of person some people would call … well, let me say habitual. I like to keep things the way I am accustomed to. I like to know what I can expect in any given situation. So, I keep reminding myself it is helpful to have and keep a regular routine, even if that means establishing a “new” one. In other words, creating a “new ordinary” life.

Believe it or not, the C-19 pandemic will pass. So, we can return to our “old” ordinary lives or as Walt Disney said, “Keep Moving Forward” … start living a “new” ordinary life.

Whichever you chose, please live your life to its fullest. Author Shel Silverstein, in Where the Sidewalk Ends, wrote, “Anything can happen, child, Anything can be.” That is my encouragement to each of you. I believe that anything can happen if you make it happen, so find and live your “new ordinary” life. And, be a blessing to those around you!

Willis M. Watt is a member of the Observer’s Community Advisory Board. He is a professor at Methodist University, where he teaches communication and leadership courses and is chairman of the university’s Applied Communication Department.