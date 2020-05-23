Some gave all.

Memorial Day will undoubtedly be different for many in the U.S. this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer people will flock to beaches, fewer large family cookouts will be held as Americans observe social distancing and take a cautious approach to states that are just now reopening, including here in North Carolina.

But this time also affords a unique opportunity to reflect on the meaning of the holiday beyond its role as the unofficial start of summer vacations. In our community, we rarely forget the reason for the holiday. The frequent deployments of Fort Bragg keep in ever-present view the sacrifices soldiers and their families make. These include the ultimate sacrifice by those who served and “gave all,” which is what the day memorializes.

Families or individuals might consider this weekend taking a walk through a field of nearly 400 flags and crosses at Camp Ground United Methodist Church. It honors people from all branches of the service who died in service to the country. Most are affiliated with Fort Bragg.

Church member and Army veteran David Epperson was part of a group of 15 that helped place the flags and crosses.

“For those few hours where everything is going so wrong in the world right now,” he said, “we all came together to remember that we are all veterans. We all at one point put our right hand up.”

Everyone who served did just that — took that sacred oath. The men and women honored in the churchyard at Camp Ground, in service to their country, took it all the way.

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, began in the years immediately after the Civil War, which remains the deadliest conflict for the United States. That war “required the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries,” writes The History Channel website.

Some families mark the occasion by visiting cemeteries, memorials and monuments. As it happens, these are typically outdoor places where social distancing is usually possible. So the virus need not get in the way of any of us exploring further the true meaning of Memorial Day.