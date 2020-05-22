It was a moonlit night. It almost always is. Except in horror stories, where the moon and stars are nowhere to be seen, and it is pitch dark. In Eastern cultures, a pretty lady’s face is always compared to the moon, with the latter coming off second-best. We have landed several men on the moon. But how much do we really know about moons in general, and ours in particular?

“I never really thought about how when I look at the moon, it’s the same moon as Shakespeare and Marie Antoinette and George Washington and Cleopatra looked at,” said Susan Beth Pfeffer in “Life As We Knew It.” But did she really know what she was looking at? Mark Twain did. But he knew a lot about a lot. “Everyone is a moon,” he said, “and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.”

Our moon actually shines. It’s not polite to put “moon” and “shine” next to each other, but why does the moon shine? Well, it doesn’t really shine. Its surface reflects light from the sun: a really “borrowed” shine. And it’s not even very efficient, reflecting only about 3-12% of the sunlight which hits it.

The moon has been around for a while, but most of us have not paid too much attention to it. Except for poets who waxed lyrical about it, but knew nothing about its features. Not until Galileo came along. By the way, we pay no respect to Galileo. Like Madonna, we are on first- name basis with him, with few of us knowing his full name: Galileo di Vincenzo Bonaulti di Galilei. Born in the 16th century, Mr. Galilei was an Italian astronomer, engineer and physicist. Often called “the father of modern physics,” and the “father of observational astronomy,” Galileo was the first to discover physical details about the individual bodies of our solar system. He discovered that the moon was cratered and that the sun had sunspots. Well, what did you expect? That the sun would have moonspots? Duh!

So we are stuck with our moon. But does it serve any purpose? Or is it just a decoration piece, looking kind of cute in the night sky? If we didn’t have it, would we miss it? Well, baseball and basketball would be deprived of their “moonshots.” And, believe it or not, we would miss the gravitational force of the moon. Thanks to the pull of the moon, the earth’s rotation slows down. No moon, no 24-hour days. A day would then last 6 to 12 hours. And our year would have more than a thousand days!

But we have just the one moon. Others have more. Other planets is what I mean. Why did we end up with only one? Don’t ask me. I am a doctor, not an astronomer.

However, we should not complain. Mercury and Venus don’t have any moons at all. Zip. Nor does the dwarf planet Ceres. The rest of the planets and dwarf planets in our solar system have 194 moons among them. Mars has two: Phobos and Deimos. Asaph Hall, the guy who discovered them in 1877 must have had a sense of humor. He chose for them the Latin terms for “fear” and “panic.”

Saturn has untold riches: 82 moons. Two of them are rather interesting. Janus and Epimetheus must be fond of change: they swap orbits every 4 years. Why? Don’t ask me, I’m a … You get my drift.

By the way, some planets have multiple moons, but a planet can apparently have multiple suns, too. There is a newly discovered exoplanet, HD 131399Ab, which has 3 suns. Located in the constellation Centaurus, this planet is 340 light years away from us, and has a triple sunset and sunrise daily. However, its orbit lasts for 550 Earth-years, and for 140 of those, it has near-constant daytime.

Interestingly, Uranus has 27 moons, all of them named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. Some guy must have double majored in English Literature and Astronomy!

Anyway, got to go guys, with just one parting thought: why do people always say to each other, “You are my sunshine?” How about, “You drive me to moonshine?”

Shiv Harsh is a physician who lives in Asheboro with his wife. Contact: harshsk3599@gmail.com. Twitter: @SHIVHARSH1 or his blog at www.shivharsh.com.