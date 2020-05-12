I am grateful for……

I am grateful for the amazing spring weather. I can’t recall such a cool and comfortable spring in years. It is nice to leave open the windows and to turn off the heat/air.

I am grateful for the people who shop local and buy gift cards, when able, for businesses that can’t open at full capacity yet.

I am grateful for the farmers who have opted to sell direct instead of letting their goods go to waste, and in return I am grateful for those that support those farmers.

I am grateful for the member of the Star Fleet Enterprise who made the trip back in time to bring us the current pandemic, knowing it was the only way to save us from another planet seeking species who fears it more than we do! (I’m sure it was the out of focus guy wearing red).

I am grateful for seeing all the famous TV people wearing no make-up and regular clothes. Look mom, they are real just like the rest of us!

I am grateful for all the teachers who are broken hearted to not see their students. You are the core of the strength of our society, unfortunately it took an event like this for everyone to learn this.

I am grateful for my mother. No matter how many years pass since she’s been gone, every day I realize that she taught me so many lessons, so many tidbits, knowing that I would need them later in life, not to mention a wonderful appreciation of art and the love of museums. It costs nothing to look at something beautiful and to appreciate it. Thanks mom.

I am grateful for each and every cashier. Feel free to decorate those clear plastic barriers with dry erase markers. Have some fun, who cares if it feels silly, we need more silly in our lives.

I am grateful for the opportunity to go to the gun range and do some plinking (target shooting). Yes, this is one of the greatest stress relievers in the world!

I am grateful to every musician (famous and soon to be) that provides us with free music/concerts. I have listened to more music in the last month than I have in years and I feel better for it. Get out that old KC and the Sunshine Band CD and dance a little.

I am grateful for the opportunity to watch movies I have missed. Without a doubt, The Amazing Spider-man movies (2014) are the best of all the spider-man franchise.

And most importantly, I am grateful that the credit card industry was not smart enough to start a fear campaign about how germ infested cash money is. We missed a bullet with that one!

Remember knowledge is power and it’s important to remember that every person and business is essential. Make time to go outside and enjoy this beautiful weather and get out that old Walkman and listen to your favorite tape*. (* This comment may not be understood by people under 40 – which is perfectly fine).

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.