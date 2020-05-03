Remember back in elementary school when there were students in your class who regularly misbehaved? Remember when the teacher finally got fed up and the whole class got recess taken away? Remember how angry being punished for someone else’s actions made you?

That’s how a lot of us feel during this COVID-19 pandemic. Most rational people are doing the right things: staying away from each other, practicing stringent hygiene and looking out for our neighbors. But just like students in a classroom, sometimes the majority of us get punished because of the rowdy kids who won’t follow the rules.

The whole federal response to this pandemic is a lesson in what not to do in an emergency. The Trump administration dragged its feet for two months while the virus gained a foothold here. He told states to find their own personal protection equipment (PPE) for health workers and first responders. Yet when some states worked out deals with manufacturers, the feds swooped in and confiscated the supplies. Those supplies then disappeared to parts unknown.

Some Republican governors are opening non-essential businesses again. This is highly irresponsible. Limited reopening might have been possible if we had adequate testing to identify hotspots, but because of Trump’s slow response, we don’t have those tests in adequate numbers. Incidentally, early reopening is also a way for states to not have to pay for unemployment insurance for laid off workers.

The “ReOpen America” faction is unbelievably reckless. Follow the money and you’ll find that these protests are funded by conservative groups who represent business owners who want their low-wage workers to go back to work, even without PPE. What are a few thousand poor people drowning in their own mucus when hotels and casinos are losing money?

It is also ridiculous that the president insists on holding fact-free press conferences, which are simply campaign rally substitutes and an excuse for him to toss a word salad and berate reporters. Don’t get me started on the suggestions to inject people with disinfectant or somehow introduce light into their bodies to kill the virus. I’m sure he’ll gaslight us about it, like he does everything else.

Finally, it is appalling that so many people endanger the rest of us by being cavalier about hygiene and social distancing. Being in multiple high-risk categories, I am stuck at home, afraid to go out for fear that some inconsiderate individual will cough on me or leave snot on a gas pump and I’ll wind up dead because of it. I am a homebody, but I did have a few places I liked to go occasionally. I can’t do that now because of the lunatics who refuse to believe science is real and viruses are highly communicable.

All these things keep us from getting back to normal. Irresponsible actions will cause a second wave of the virus. History tells us that second waves are exponentially worse. So yes, I am angry at these childish people who are keeping the rest of the class from recess. No matter how much we try and make them cooperate for the good of everyone, they are too selfish.

I plan to do everything I can do to help get things back to normal. I plan to work to put that preening narcissist, Donald Trump, and his enablers at all levels of government on the unemployment line where they belong. The GOP has refused to rein him in. Now they are all complicit in this whole debacle.

Were it not for Trump and his toadies fiddling while Rome burned, we might have contained COVID-19. More than 50,000 Americans might not have died. Tens of thousands of recovered patients might not have health issues for the rest of their lives. Families might not have to live with knowing their loved ones died in pain, while separated from their families.

If you’re tired of the chaos and gaslighting, I urge you to vote on Nov. 3 for candidates who believe in science and will prioritize people above profits. Vote for candidates who will expand voting rights, work for a robust healthcare system that benefits everyone and neutralize corporate lobbyists who would throw us all under the bus for a few more dollars. In short, vote for Democrats because Republican politicians simply cannot be trusted to do the right thing anymore.

Diane Hubbard is an eighth-generation native of Randolph County. Her hobbies include reading, sewing face masks for friends, watching period dramas and sitting at home waiting for highly offended people to call her a snowflake.