I must, without delay, share one of the most wonderful things I have read in a long time. Now to be honest I cannot locate the author as it is constantly shared as “unknown” but I know people are adding their own twists so I will give my dear friend Brenda Kelly credit for this one, but of course I have added my own thoughts as well.

We are not in the same boat.

I have heard that we are all in the same boat, but we are clearly not. We are in the same storm, but not the same boat. Your ship may be shipwrecked and mine may not be. Or vice versa.

For some, quarantine is optimal. A moment of reflection, of re-connection, easy in flip flops, with a cocktail or coffee. For other, this is a desperate financial and family crisis.

For some that live alone, they are living in endless loneliness. While for others it is peace, rest and time with their parents or children.

With the $600 weekly increase in unemployment some are bringing in more money to their households than they were working. Others are working more hours for less money due to pay cuts or loss in sales.

Some families of four will receive $3400 from the stimulus while others families receive $0.

Some small business owners are working non-stop for no pay so that a few of their employees can take home a paycheck.

Some landlords are in panic mode, fearing that rents may not be coming as needed to pay their bills.

Some were concerned about getting a certain candy for Easter while others were concerned if there would be enough bread, milk, eggs and diapers for the weekend.

Some want to go back to work because they don’t qualify for unemployment and are running out of money. Others want to kill those who break the quarantine.

Some are home spending 2-3 hours a day helping their school aged children with online classes while others are spending 2-3 hours a day helping their school aged children after working a 10-12 hour day.

Some have experienced the near death of the virus, some have already lost someone from it and some are not sure if their loved ones are going to make it. Others don’t believe this is a big deal.

So, friends, we are not in the same boat. We are going through a time when our perceptions and needs are completely different.

Each of us will emerge, in our own way, from this storm. It is very important to see beyond what is seen at first glance. Not just looking, actually seeing.

We are all on different ships during the storm experiencing a very different journey.

I believe this to be true. Be kind…..

Remember knowledge is power, add your own twist or comments and continue to share, because at the end of the day, we are all on our own boats.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.