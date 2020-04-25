I’ve been on furlough this week with lots of time on my hands — and no place to go.

A friend suggested I sample virtual tours, a plethora of choices from near (Heart of North Carolina’s Saturday #ChatNChill Facebook Live Series which featured Kersey Valley’s haunted attraction last week) and far (everything from art museums to SeaWorld Orlando to Japanese cherry blossom gardens).

But my eyeballs can only take so much computer time. Instead, I find myself traveling down memory lane to past trips, none more noteworthy than the Best Summer Vacation Ever our family took in 1970.

I don’t know where he got the idea, but Daddy decided that we were going to spend two full weeks and see how many states we could drive through. So with no cell phones, no hotel reservations, no GPS, no credit cards, we set forth like pioneers of old, equipped with a car full of vittles, a brand-new Atlas map and a billfold of money. Daddy plotted out a rough course that would take us up through Tennessee, Missouri, then strike a trajectory west to Colorado, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and Arizona, on to California and dip southwestern, swinging through Oklahoma and Texas, and up through Georgia and South Carolina to home.

Gas was somewhere in the neighborhood of 33 cents per gallon so driving was not that expensive.

For a youngster who had never been anywhere but the mountains and seashores of North Carolina, this would prove to be a journey of firsts.

• The first time I ever visited a real zoo. Back home, what would become the world’s largest natural habitat zoo was just a twinkle in David Stedman’s eye and still just plain old Purgatory Mountain. Seeing elephants and lions at the Memphis Zoo was a treat, almost as good as trekking to Africa with Tarzan, my hero at the time.

• The first time I ever ate hash browns. If you’re going to try a potato dish for the first time, Idaho is definitely the best place to do it.

• The first time I ever traversed an inner-city interstate. This was in St. Louis. While the iconic Gateway Arch was certainly memorable, the image of my mother sitting on the edge of the bed in the hotel, crying and shaking like a leaf, stands out more. Being in that kind of traffic had totally unnerved her.

• The first time I ever had a snowball fight in the summer. On the Fourth of July, we crested the top of the Rocky Mountains, still laced with the remnants of snow. Instead of setting off fireworks to celebrate, my brother Ken and I did what any two red-blooded youngsters would do at the sight of such fine white stuff. In shorts and bare feet we balled up the frozen missiles and gave each other what-for.

• The first time I ever saw the Grand Canyon. Feet dangling over the vast chasm, Ken could not understand why Mama was again crying and shaking. She scolded him to get away from the edge. She did not have to scold me. Very quickly discovering a mind-numbing fear of heights, I was perfectly content to view this marvel of nature from a distance, a great distance.

• The first time I ever fell in love with a place that was not North Carolina. Amid the sandstone cathedrals and columns of Utah and Arizona, painted in hues of orange and pink, buffs and crimson, rising above the vast desert lands, I felt a real sense of awe and reverence. True sculptures. No photo can do God’s carvings justice.

• The first time I ever saw my daddy, who always drove under the speed limit and used his turn signals religiously, pulled over. I could see the trepidation on his face as the stern, steely-eyed Phoenix lawman walked up to the window and motioned for him to roll it down. Not to worry. The trooper had spied our N.C. license plate and just wanted to hear an accent from back home.

• The first time I ever experienced what a small world it is. Originally from Greensboro, the trooper and my Daddy, who grew up on a farm in Guilford County, actually knew some of the same folks.

• The first time I ever heard the phrase, “everything is bigger in Texas,” and thought they were talking about the mosquitoes.

All told, we tallied 36 states that summer.

Of course, there would be later trips I’d take as an adult — to Hawaii and Israel with my mom; to Canada for our honeymoon and Cancun for our 20th anniversary with my husband; to Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; and Chicago for work — but none possess the sheen of that first virgin foray onto the road.

My daddy certainly imparted a taste for the highway.

I hope someday, when we put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror, I can reclaim that feeling again.

Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and The Dispatch in Lexington. Contact: ajordan@gatehousemedia.com; 336-626-6115 in Asheboro or (336) 249-3981, ext. 215, in Lexington.