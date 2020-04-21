I remember sitting in my AP United States history class as my teacher was giving a lesson on President Teddy Roosevelt. I always admired President Roosevelt because he was a strong military leader, an avid outdoorsman and a traditional conservative.

However, what really caught my attention that day was when my teacher added that President Roosevelt had great passion and zeal for conserving and protecting our land and the environment. While president, he created the U.S. Forest Service to protect forests and wildlife, develop reserves, build national monuments and later establish national parks.

During high school, I began to get involved with the GOP at the local level. While being around those great men and women, I noted that climate change was not a topic for conversation unless you wanted to hear something along the lines of “That ain’t nothing but a bunch of liberal propaganda!”

So, in today’s strictly partisan political climate, who would have ever thought that a conservative could care about the environment?

For as long as I can remember, if you are a conservative, you better oppose the idea of climate change or you will be deemed a RINO. Republicans have been more focused on the nation’s economic prosperity.

Across the aisle, the Democrats speak of heavy regulations and increased spending in their approach to protecting the environment. As time progresses, the arguments become even more partisan while the planet becomes even warmer.

Reports from NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency find that carbon emissions continue to rise, the ocean is getting warmer, glaciers are melting, and natural disasters are becoming more frequent than ever before.

I continue to attend and stay involved with the GOP because I am very conservative and see endless potential for the party, especially if it accepts climate change and proposes pro-environment and pro-economy solutions.

Currently in Washington, the left is proposing a Green New Deal that would come with a heavy price tag for taxpayers. In an article published by Forbes, senior contributor and Wall Street veteran Milton Ezrati finds that the bill is heavily filled with strict regulations and various socio-economic reforms. According to his research, the bill would increase federal spending by at least half of the current amount.

On the other side, the Republicans have initiated a conservation caucus to re-evaluate the party’s stance on climate change. For a while, there wasn’t a conservative response to climate change.

But now, there is. The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) has unveiled the American Climate Contract.

In his opening testimony before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, ACC founder and president Benji Backer couldn’t have expressed my views better when he said, “We must take quick, effective action on climate change, but we cannot regulate our way out of this problem.”

The American Climate Contract presents a strategy in which our planet and economy can both thrive.

The proposal has four pillars: energy innovation, 21st century infrastructure, natural solutions and global engagement. The contract proposes that the country can reduce carbon emissions by creating new technologies and pushing for energy independence through diverse energy sources.

While traveling to various states, I have realized the need for the country to improve its infrastructure, which would drastically decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The contract also advocates for and supports the development of energy grids.

For me, the third pillar is one that hits close to home. As one who likes to fish and travel the coast, I would like to see new projects that would restore wetlands across the country.

With these proposed efforts, the United States can lead in the fight against climate change by implementing solutions that give consumers freedom, protect our country’s economic prosperity and protect the land we call home.

Teddy Roosevelt expressed it best when he said, “Conservation is a great moral issue, for it involves the patriotic duty of ensuring the safety and continuance of the nation.”

I’m a true conservative, and I support the American Climate Contract.

Matthew Goins of Gaffney, S.C., is a student at the University of South Carolina.