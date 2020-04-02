Should Azalea Festival go virtual?

EDITOR: I want to first comment that I realize how huge an event the Azalea Festival is for all of Southeastern North Carolina. The cancellation of the event in April was a great blow for many reasons to many people.

However, at this time with the coronavirus pandemic impacting our state and area I feel that publishing pictures of Azalea Belles and on another page encouraging people to have virtual Azalea Festival parties with pictures of 2019 was very inappropriate. I feel that this sent the wrong message to your readers at this time that we are fighting the virus.

I think that it would have been better to show pictures of doctors, nurses, EMT workers, police, firefighters and others on the front line fighting this virus and trying to save infected residents of this great area of North Carolina.

Maybe you could have had an article on how the belles and others involved in the festival feel about the festival and how they feel about the way the virus is affecting Southeastern North Carolina.

The section you had on the virus and how long it stays on different surfaces was good. Maybe a full section in the future on what to do if you think you are infected, who to call, where to go, when should you go to the hospital and how, what again are the symptoms, should you wear a mask and gloves in public, etc.

I was born in North Carolina, grew up here, worked all my life in North Carolina and have lived in Wilmington since 2012 so I love my state and it hurts to see my fellow citizens suffer and die.

Dan Watkins, Wilmington

Every state in America needs help

EDITOR: I can't figure out whether Victor Davis Hanson was actually being serious, or sarcastic, by mentioning "strategic foresight" and "Donald Trump" in the same sentence.

I do not expect Trump to improve his performance in this epic crisis over what he's shown already, and in fact expect him to continue to make it worse.

His latest outrage: refusing to send critical ventilators to hard-hit blue states whose Democratic governors have not sucked up to him sufficiently. He says they "have to be appreciative." He couldn't remember the name of the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, but said something about "the woman in Michigan complaining" and added, "We don't like complaints." He refuses to speak to the Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, calling him "a real snake." He has ongoing disputes with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, the hardest-hit state, (the closest we have to a national leader in this crisis) and says he "has a feeling" that Cuomo "doesn't really need" 40,000 ventilators … so he's not going to help.

Trump's peevish pettiness, toxic narcissism and total lack of empathy will result in thousands if not millions of unnecessary deaths in this country. It's already happening!

The spineless, complicit Senate Republicans are equally to blame. They had their chance to avert this disaster. If there was ever a time for a 25th-Amendment solution that time is now!

So, "strategic foresight" … my R.R.A.!

Michael Wolfe, Wilmington

Urgency needed to fight coronavrius

“The Lost Month: How a Failure to Test Blinded the U.S. to Covid-19.

Aggressive screening might have helped contain the coronavirus in the United States. But technical flaws, regulatory hurdles and lapses in leadership let it spread undetected for weeks.” The New York Times

The diagnostics of delay and obfuscation are clear but they cannot cause us to fail to act now. The oppressive sense of urgency must now galvanize our national resolve.

Fund and deploy all public health and care providing medical staff to include the Ready Reserve of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS), immediately approve and deploy effective internationally tested coronavirus testing kits/capabilities, mandate active surveillance and case contact tracing (lets know what the hell we are dealing with, not just selective sampling). Open closed hospital wings and wards, immediately reconstitute the loan repayment program for the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) to reduce medical student debt, mandate service for those who enroll in the NHSC and expand capacity with the Community and Migrant Heath Centers with the expanded Corps. Fully fund local and state health departments to temporarily hire retired epidemiologists and lab technicians, and purchase new lab analyzers, convert old TB hospitals in states like Texas to coronavirus specific units. Convert FedEx, Air National Guard Transports and UPS planes for air-ambulances, expand Medicaid Coverage under the ACA to all of the unemployed.

Expand WIC and food stamps programs temporarily. Inventory and distribute PPE’s from military stock piles to include ventilators. Expand Funding for National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation to target research on coronavirus related research.

Get CDC back in the game with their assets and knowledge and allow the professionals there to lead. Develop with the help of Apple, Amazon, FB, Twitter and effective and targeted messaging coronavirus vampaign to mobilize and communicate.

This is not the time for amateurs to be trying to carry the message.

David R Smith, MD, Southport. Smith is former commissioner of Health State of Texas.

Rebroadcast sports events

There's no box "Sports on TV Today" - for obvious reasons; no games being played.

So, why don't the major leagues, collegiate conferences, etc., package up great events from the past and rebroadcast them?

People need something to watch during our personal lockdowns!

​​​Robert D. Doleman, Wilmington

Should America been prepared?

It's pretty disingenuous of Cal Thomas to write an article about debt, and even mention the current $2T package to save Americans from a global pandemic that they have zero control over.

Thomas writes "Republicans used to consider national debt their issue." When exactly was that? Certainly not in my lifetime. Since Reagan, all Republican administrations have raised the debt, and all Democratic administrations have decreased the debt.

This Trump administration inherited a strong economy, and the previous administration had reduced the budget deficit and was beginning to reduce the debt. This administration had already ballooned the debt an astonishing $2T in three years! And you have the audacity to question the $2T relief package? It's insulting and Cal Thomas knows better.

And one more thing. Government isn't growing, government spending is growing and we're getting nothing in return. This administration is gutting the most important parts of government, such as the State Department, EPA, FEMA, and others.

FEMA and Homeland Security are full of "acting" deputy directors and directors, which is why our management of this current crisis is a complete failure.

The wealthiest Americans didn't need more money. The military didn't need more money. Effective government, well funded, would have prepared us for this current tragedy.

Charles Rosenberg, Wilmington