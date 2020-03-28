Our reporters and photographers are covering all aspects of the coronavirus, from business closings to how our hospitals are prepared to deal with this health crisis.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Fayetteville Observer at fayobserver.com/subscribenow. Follow fayobserver.com/topics/coronavirus for more coronavirus coverage.

It’s been another week of adjustments in response to changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Personally, I have turned my dining room table into my new work area. I miss the comforts of my office: with my two computer monitors and having my co-workers within earshot at the top of my list. And I have come to realize that my dining room chairs were not meant to be used for more than an hour.

This pales in comparison to what others are facing.

More small businesses closed last week after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that placed new restrictions on entertainment and other businesses. Among them were nail salons, gyms and barbershops.

And from teachers to funeral homes, people are finding new, creative ways to continue with their daily routines.

Support groups are exploring new ways to stay connected and keep in touch during this stressful time.

Adrienne Trego, director of programs and outreach for the Autism Society of Cumberland County, had this to say to staff writer Rodger Mullen in his story about how support groups are adjusting.

“It has been hard because at times like this when people are feeling isolated they need more support, not less,” Trego said. “We understand that nothing beats face-to-face contact, but we're in an interesting situation, and fortunately, technology allows us to have more of a connection to these families even with the restriction of not being able to see each other.”

You can read Rodger’s story at fayobserver.com.

It’s just one of the stories we have done to keep you informed about the coronavirus and how it is impacting our community. Because it is our community, and we’re here for you.

Our reporters and photographers are covering all aspects of the coronavirus, from business closings to how our hospitals are prepared to deal with this health crisis.

Last week, we revamped one of our daily newsletters, FO on the Go, so it contains the latest information related to the coronavirus. It includes information on cases in Cumberland County and the Cape Fear region and other stories. We also started a daily “What you need to know’’ about the coronavirus. It is available on our website and on our app each morning.

You can sign up to receive our newsletter at fayobserver.com/newsletters. You can download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Stay safe, and remember we are here for you.

Executive editor Lorry Williams can be reached at lwilliams@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3524.