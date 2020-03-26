StarNews readers sound off on Senator Richard Burr, coronavirus and much more.

Excellent service

EDITOR: I would like to thank and praise the New Hanover Parks and Recreation and the New Hanover County Library for the outstanding service they give to us, and even during the COVID19 crisis. The parks continue to be attractive, well-kept, and inviting. I love to walk the woodland trails at Smith Creek Park.

The library has always amazed me with its offerings to the citizens.

Their program of curb service during social distancing goes beyond the call of duty. We are blessed to have such agencies and their personnel.

Mel Pitts, Wilmington

What about the black churches?

EDITOR: There was an article on the front page of the StarNews on Saturday, March 21 titled "Churches turn to video, social media to stay connected."

Information was included about St. James Episcopal, Grace Methodist, St. Andrews-on-the Sound, Port City Community Church, Pine Valley United Methodist, Wesley Memorial Church, St. Paul's Lutheran, First Presbyterian, Roman Catholic churches, Episcopal Diocese information, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church. In some instances, it included information to help parishioners access their services electronically.

There was not one word about any church with an all black congregation. You would think there are no such churches in the city. Such blatant omissions perfectly reflect the two societies we have in this city and proves the value of the black press in our community. There is absolutely no excuse for this.

The StarNews should be ashamed and I should be used to it. Obviously, neither is the case.

Linda Pearce Thomas, Wilmington

Editor's note: While the oversight was not intentional -- the StarNews did not solicit information, but rather based the story on information churches had sent us— the article should have better reflected the area's diversity.

Online edition is wonderful

EDITOR: Thank you for the online edition which accompanies my subscription. It has been a lifeline to home.

Stranded on a cruise ship for the last 5 days off the coast of Uruguay, I am envious of those of you who can go to the market, work in your yard or enjoy your pets.

As I write we are being informed that our future is uncertain. Denied docking in the last two ports and sent out at midnight from Buenos Aires with no plans for the future is a much different situation than not being able to get your favorite pizza at Food Lion.

Wear your masks, wash your hands, call your friends, tell them you appreciate them and find a way to help someone. Call your representatives, alert them to our plight.

On an up note — no shortage of toilet paper here on the Coral Princess.

Katy O'Neill and John Hutton, Oak Island

Respect social distancing

EDITOR: This might be a useful trick to gauge social distancing when you have to be out and about and in the proximity of others.

The range of invisible coronavirus droplets is said to be 3-6 feet, but that may be somewhat difficult to visualize or practice consistently. Just imagine everyone in the area smoking a cigarette. Just how close do you want to be? The range is about the same as a coronavirus "cloud." If you can imagine a restaurant filled with smokers, you can appreciate why they're closed.

Mark Koenig, Leland

Why closed the beaches?

Someone should explain why the beaches are closed. It's the open air, people are aware of social distancing, and far too many people depend on the beach for their livelihood. It is also in many cases a family event. It is an overreaction.

Jim Wade, Wilmington

Donating blood? Guidelines need modifying

EDITOR: I am saddened every time I see a call for people to give blood. Hundreds of thousands of potential donors are forbidden to participate because of a single, unreasonable guideline. I served in the Army in Germany in the early 80s and, for a time, there was a concern about a variant of Mad Cow disease infecting humans. The fact that myself and my fellow veterans, government civilians or family members were in Europe between 1980 and 1996 is used to prohibit us from donating. So, what is the real risk?

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control documents the incubation period for infection is around 13 years.

In addition, there have only been 226 cases of infection worldwide as of 2015 with only four occurring in the United States. With so little risk, why not lift the ban after the 13 year period? A person who has been treated for syphilis or gonorrhea is only prohibited from participating for 12 months. Many of us would welcome the opportunity to help!

Stephen Moore, Wilmington

Illegal trading

Our own Senator Richard Burr, was one of only three of the one hundred U.S. Senators to vote against the Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 which made it illegal to trade on the Stock Market using non-public and highly confidential information obtained through classified means. Recently Burr, along with two other Republican senators along with Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein of California, have been named by media sources of doing just that after they allegedly learned, early on, how the potential negative repercussions caused by the Covid-19 virus would affect the Market.

The veracity of these allegations remains to be determined, although I am certain that the concept of “blind trusts” might soon lose any sense of accountability. In the previous world, we would expect the Justice Department to quietly begin its investigations into the facts behind the potential felonious activities of all four of these senators. At the very least, such investigations would give credence to the Department’s impartiality by bringing to justice any and all public officials who would misuse and abuse their offices at the expense of the oblivious public. Until such time, however, I would caution Senator Feinstein to keep a very low profile.

C. Mosby Miller, Leland

Coronavirus ins’t a hoax

EDITOR: Mr. President, why is this thing you called a hoax months ago killing thousands of people? We could have had at least two extra months to prepare for this pandemic, I mean hoax, and been much better prepared for this monster. You kept telling the public it was nothing to worry about. You enjoyed hearing your political rally crowds roar as you preached it was a “democratic hoax” and it will just disappear.two months, lost time to ramp up the production of preventive masks, build ventilator, train health care personnel on how to do all the things they are now trying to do without the proper equipment and safety gear. You have not only put over 330 million American lives at risk, you continue to hold back on government assistance.

You signed the military aid but still haven’t activated it, why? How is that possible? Why are you ignoring the oblivious, who is telling you what to do?

You’re now claiming to be a “War Time President.” If that's the case then all medical personnel should get hazardous duty pay because they are the soldiers in this war and our hero's. The hoax is you.

Steve Mundy, Supply