StarNews readers sound off on NRHMC and much more.

Proud of Graysen

EDITOR: Wow! What a thrill it was to watch one of Wilmington's own, Graysen Pinder, win the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” over the past weeks.

She is a highly skilled baker and an impressive young lady in general. She has made all of us proud.

I might add, thanks to the StarNews for your front page feature coverage of Graysen's achievement!

Arthur and Dagmar Lovgren, Wilmington

Should facilities be named after people?

EDITOR: Tuesday’s March 3 article concerning renaming Holliday Stadium is only the latest example of why public buildings and other infrastructure should never or very rarely be named for individuals.

First of all, naming for people who have simply done the job they are paid to do is ludicrous. Ten years after they are gone, nobody knows who they are. Any guess the percentage of Wilmingtonians who know or care who Holliday is? Or Isabel Holmes? Or the guy whose name is on the I-140 bridge over N.C. 17?

Secondly, too often something arises years later that puts a question on that persons reputation or reason for the naming. Hugh MacRae comes to mind.

It is time we stop naming buildings, bridges and office buildings for people who are legends only in their own minds.

John Simmons, Leland

Costly tuition

EDITOR: Democrats keep talking about the high costs of college tuition and promising that the government should pay off student debt.

The question being posed should be “Why has college tuition climbed to such a high level to begin with”? Where is the money going? The same question should be asked about medical care. Other than to cover research and development, where is the medical care money going, insurance and pharmaceutical companies?

William Houston, Wilmington

Keep hospital nonprofit

EDITOR: We live a little distance from Wilmington but we know that great medical care is just a short drive away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

We used to feel so confident about our excellent regional hospital when we lived in the mountains. Our small hometown hospital cared for small things but we had a great facility for advanced care just down the road in Asheville.

Then our nonprofit regional hospital was bought by a for profit outfit and the quality of care plummeted, there isn’t enough staff, people are getting big surprise medical bills, services are not being maintained. We know doctors and nurses who work there and they are very concerned. People all around the area are worried, there is only the one big medical center there, like ours here in Wilmington.

The NC Attorney General is worried too. He doesn’t think the for profit folks are living up to their promises. Does Wilmington really want to have to resort to having the N.C. Attorney General sort out the failures of some out of town company?

When you need to go to a big hospital, there usually isn’t a choice or the time to go far. I hope Wilmington will not abandon their nonprofit hospital and end up with less than excellent care for the people in our community and little control over the decisions or failures of some corporation just so someone can make money.

Elizabeth Sykes, Sunset Beach