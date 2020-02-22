StarNews readers sound off on NHRMC, Trump and much more.

Outraged over what?

EDITOR: The outrage and indignation for the Speaker of the House destroying her copy of a printed speech seem out of context and rather inconsequential next to what actually affects our citizens. Really? This is what we choose to be outraged over?

What about the fact that this President lies every day to the American people (over 10,000 fact-checked to date).

• Abuses power with impunity.

• Has been accused of sexual misconduct.

• Insists that Climate Change is a hoax.

• Passed a tax bill that benefits mostly the wealthy and big corporations.

• Alienated America’s key allies to the point we may never be able to galvanize a global coalition against Russia or China.

• Separated families and caged children at our borders.

• Has not improved affordable health care while 27.5 Million U.S. citizens live without.

• Claims the economy is doing great, while our National Debt has dangerously increased by $3 trillion in three years.

My grandchildren will likely never feel the outrage over the Speaker’s actions. However, this President has set into motion actions that have consequences far outweighing her symbolic action. I’m indignant and outraged that he has spawned a culture that will affect generations to come.

Perhaps its time to reset our own moral compasses and look at the bigger picture.

Jane Leach, Southport

Your say matters

EDITOR: I realize that New Hanover County owns the hospital, but I believe all residents in Wilmington and surrounding counties all should have a say in this matter and not just New Hanover County.

Has it been established and reported the specific reasons this consideration is now being pursued, i.e., facts and statistics supporting this measure and proof that the hospital is not solvent to stand alone for the years to come?

If sold, all profit from this sale should go back into the hospital to pay for needed improvements, equipment, salaries, etc., and not to schools, development in New Hanover County, etc., but exclusively put back into the hospital.

To be fair residents of New Hanover County should vote on this after these folks who are advocating the sale or joint venture become totally transparent with the facts to support their endeavor.

To be even more fair, all counties who are treated at NHRMC need to have a vote. Are the people who want this sale to occur afraid if it comes to vote from all counties, it will not pass?

Joyce Matthews, Leland

The real facts?

EDITOR: A Feb. 21 letter claims your paper "does a disservice to allow Trump followers to continually state facts that can easily be disproven."

He then lists a couple of his "facts".

1. Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy, the "fact" is, the vast majority of Americans received tax cuts.

2. He claims only a "small percentage" play the markets ( I think they are investing not playing). His "facts" are wrong again, according to latest Gallup poll 55 percent of Americans are invested in the market, hardly a small percentage!

3. He states "several Republican senators acknowledged publicly that Trump committed the crimes for impeachment." He needs to check his "facts", there was no crime committed.

4. He claims Trump is abusing his power by interfering in the Roger Stone sentencing. He is not abusing power when it is within his power to actually pardon the man.

Now we have the real facts.

Tom Brinson, Wilmington

Is America great?

EDITOR: How often we’ve heard the phrase, “this is the greatest country on earth!”

The U.S. is far from it.

It began with the genocide of Native Americans.Then came slavery with it’s lingering racism.

The U.S. is likely the most violent country in history. Warfare seems a part of its DNA.

The crime rate is near the top worldwide. Guns are available to anyone, predictably the murder and suicide rates are shameful.

The U.S. refuses to provide healthcare for all.There’s no paid family leave or childcare, as most civilized nations provide.

The economic system allows for an obscene wage gap, with a minimum wage no one can live on. More families qualify as poor than in any industrial country.

A sizable number of religious believers discriminate against those they find offensive, alongside gaining a foothold in politics, something the Founders would find appalling.

The political system is nothing short of corrupt. A minority of citizens has power well beyond its numbers and campaigns are rife with falsehoods. Uncontrolled financial contributions contaminate this sick system. Hence, an immoral con man was enabled to attain the nation’s highest office.

And we hear, “make America great again”, from a crowd consistently opposing policies associated with even a hint of greatness.

Perhaps November 2020 will offer a glimmer of hope.

Gary Faulkner, Wilmington

Be careful of who you support

EDITOR: People will eventually regret their failure to see President Trump for what he is; the damage he is doing to our legal system and institutions will take a long time to fix.

Internationally things are a mess yet he tells his base otherwise. China, Russia, Iran and others are expanding their influence to our detriment; North Korea played Trump and is more dangerous than ever; Trump continues to give dictators and white collar felons a free ride. He brags about the economy when he inherited a growing economy to begin with, the fact is more jobs were created in the last three years under Obama than the first three years under Trump and the rate of growth of the gross national product was 2.4 percent under Obama versus 2.5 percent under Trump the two time periods. The economy was in a state of free fall when Obama was elected and he got it turned around and had tremendous job growth over his term.

Reducing regulations is good but Trump is eliminating too many of the wrong ones thus making our climate, food, water and air less safe. This is not about Republican or Democrat but the reality of what has transpired. His supporters are buying the lies without checking; he has diminished our country in the eyes of the world and those who care about our democracy and Constitution.

Steven Donatone, Hampstead

Don’t mess with our water

EDITOR: My name is Tamara Agnelli and I have lived in Wilmington for over 16 years with my husband and son, and I am deeply concerned about the Trump administration’s intention of rolling back the Clean Water Act of 1972.

If we allow this to happen, the future of everyone’s health is at stake. Clean water free of impurities is a necessity and must be provided.

I want to reiterate a concern the StarNews editorial board drew attention to on February 16: the Trump administration’s rollbacks of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule under the Clean Water Act. The Clean Water Act of 1972 is one of the most successful pieces of legislation in our nation’s history, due in large part to the WOTUS rule.

The administration’s actions will gut the law and effectively legalize the contamination of drinking water sources like the Cape Fear River. Polluters will now be able to degrade wetlands and streams that feed into the Cape Fear with impunity, and a city that has already suffered a lifetime of exposures to forever chemicals thanks to DuPont and Chemours will now have even more contaminants to deal with.

We need to pay close attention to this issue and hold leaders at every level accountable for rollbacks that will impact our public health.

Tamara Agnelli, Wilmington