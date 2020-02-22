Imagine trying to parallel park a tank.

It’s not fair.

I was watching TV and a commercial showcasing the latest parking assist technology came on. Usually, I fast-forward through any and all ads, but I found myself intrigued as the driver stepped out of his brand new Sonata, pushed the smart key’s reverse button and the vehicle backed into a teeny, tiny space without bumping the others. Seconds later, he demonstrated the car’s ability to parallel park. By itself.

Where was all this technological help when I was learning to drive?

My first car was a 1965 Chevy Impala.

Built like a tank, she was the shade of blue folks in those days called Petty Blue — in honor of the King of NASCAR. What a sweet ride she was, rocketing down the highway, effortlessly hitting the speed limit in seconds. And talk about a killer sound system. With that roomy interior, it was like having your own rock stadium on wheels.

I’ll never forget when I turned 15 and Daddy handed me the keys.

I’ll never forget my first driving lesson, either.

In the weeks before driver’s ed was to commence at Randleman High School, Daddy drove us to nearby Memorial Park, an odd place for a lesson you’d think. In retrospect, it was the wisest of choices: What better place to drive home the life or death seriousness of operating a 3,000-pound vehicle on the road with other 3,000-pound vehicles than passing grave after grave?

The cemetery sprawls across several acres and is overlaid with a figure 8-shaped road.

Daddy and I switched places. Nervous and excited, I turned the ignition on and listened attentively as he talked about being easy on the brakes, watching out for others, switching your signal on before turning left or right — all the 101 things you need to know to be a good driver.

And off we went.

Pretty quickly, I discovered I had no depth perception — no sense of how close or how far other objects are, including the curb. Especially the curb. Bouncing the tires off the cement … bump! bump! bump! … time and again, I could see my Daddy shaking his head.

“Just take your time. Watch where you’re going,” he’d say.

My Daddy was a very patient man with a great sense of humor, but he wasn’t smiling much that day. He was too busy clutching his door handle and clenching his teeth.

We survived the first lesson, which was followed by several more runs to the cemetery. I did get better. I hit the curb fewer times, slammed on brakes fewer times, made my Daddy shake his head fewer times, all proof I could ace Mr. Kirkman’s driver’s ed class. Shoot, I’d be the best student he ever had.

Oh, poor delusional child.

That first day driving I ran off the pavement or veered toward other cars so many times I thought Mr. Kirkman might need a new pair of pants — or a new set of tires. It seems practicing on a figure 8-shaped road had an unintended effect: It conditioned me to drive in a perpetual curve, leaning too far to the right or too far to the left, a dangerous combo when you’re already spatially challenged.

But I suppose Mr. Kirkman had seen it all in his decades of teaching the young minds of Randleman. Eventually, he steered me away from my dangerous habits.

When I went to get my driver’s license, I breezed through the written test and the eye test and all of the skills tests. Last was the parallel parking test.

Imagine trying to parallel park a tank.

Preparing to demonstrate my prowess for the DMV dude riding shotgun, I took a deep breath. I could hear him doing the same, no doubt anticipating close calls and crashes from yet another spatially-challenged teen driver.

But I remembered Mr. Kirkman’s instructions and Daddy’s “Just take your time. Watch where you’re going” and eased, angled and aimed that tank in between two cars. She slide in perfectly.

From that day to now, I can proudly say I have never, ever parallel parked — and I never will again unless and until I have a smart reverse key that will do it for me.

Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro and The Dispatch in Lexington. Contact: ajordan@gatehousemedia.com; 336-626-6115 in Asheboro or (336) 249-3981, ext. 215, in Lexington.