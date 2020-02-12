StarNews readers sound off on President Trump and much more.

Is litter taking over our streets?

EDITOR: Having been a lifelong resident of Wilmington and New Hanover County for 74 years, it saddens me to observe what is happening to our once beautiful coastal region.

Potholes and broken pavement on practically every street and roadway. Also trash and discarded furniture everywhere, including I-40.

What an impression for first time visitors.

Littered vacant lots seem to be the trend now.

All are quite obvious, yet none of our elected officials seem to notice or care; maybe both.

Please don't cancel the Azalea Festival. It's our once a year bath.

Melvin Batson, Wilmington

Who will stand against Trump?

EDITOR: It is important to note that President Trump continues his mean, petty, and vengeful retribution to all who stand up to him. These are public servants who try to do

the right thing. They do so with no protectors on the Republican side.

Unlike the Republican Senators (except Mitt Romney) who all voted to acquit Trump, those who spoke the truth should be hailed as heroes. It goes against all our country stands for to punish these brave public servants who spoke out. By declaring in front of the world, prior to the trial to remove the President, GOP Senators had the gall to proudly announce they would vote to acquit.They all took an oath, yet they made their decisions before the trial took place. How can this be okay with Americans?

Not a single Republican seems capable of standing up against Trump’s continued attacks on those who dare to thwart him.

The latest victim, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, was escorted out of the White House on Trump’s orders. Where is the outrage?

Shame on the entire GOP party.

Joan Piedmonte, Southport

Broadfoot must go

EDITOR: I attended the family support night on February 5 at Roland-Grise. It was clear to me that Roland-Grise Principal Charlie Broadfoot must go.

Broadfoot was unprepared and out of his depth. Parents recommended a forum to address ongoing anxiety and concerns by students regarding Peter Frank and potentially other instructors. Broadfoot’s only response was a half snicker, half mumble, “we will be talking to the students.” The resounding response from the parents was, “WHEN!”

Julie Varnam, assistant superintendent of student support, intervened and threw Principal Broadfoot a lifeline before he did further damage to his credibility. She spoke up and said, “we hear you. It is clear we have not done enough. We will devise and implement a plan immediately.”

The concerns regarding Frank were ever present in his personnel file. I believe in innocent until proven guilty, but Frank had a clear pattern and for whatever reason, Broadfoot ignored that history. The buck stops with Broadfoot. He was the decider. He must go. We need a fresh start at Roland-Grise.

Marlowe Foster, Wilmington

Can bottle bills help reduce litter?

EDITOR: A recent letter listed several ideas to reduce the trash on our N.C. highways. Posting signs of fines are meaningless unless enforced and I’ve never seen nor heard of anyone getting ticketed for littering. And if no enforcement, there will be no publicizing of names.

The best idea actually wasn’t listed – deposits on returnable containers.

I grew up in Michigan and remember well when the Michigan Beverage Container Act was enacted in 1976. It was modeled after Oregon’s Bottle Bill passed in 1971. It put a ten cent deposit on all beer, soft drink, and water bottles. Yes, it meant an entire system to handle the returns had to be put into place. But I can tell you that with more than 43 years of experience under their belts, Michiganders would never turn back.

You just don’t see beer and soda cans and bottles, or all those plastic water bottles along the roads, in parking lots, in ditches, anywhere, ever. Even at concerts and sport venues, those that are left behind are immediately scooped up by an army of folks who bring trash bags to collect and turn them in for the refund. Today, 10 states have passed bottle bills. It’s time for NC to get with it.

Christopher Smith, Burgaw

Should Americans buy products made in USA?

EDITOR: USA factories that made clothing and toys closed down decades ago because of unfair trade practices with China. Here is an arrangement that may bring those factories back and save the department stores, which presently cannot compete with online stores.

Lay heavy tariffs on clothing and toys from China. Stores carrying USA made clothing and toys would need to have a substantial second hand clothing department where customers would take to store personnel thoroughly cleaned clothing items that may be accepted or rejected. If accepted, the customer would be given a coupon worth a percentage of the value of clothing accepted. The coupons would be used to purchase USA made toys or clothing available in that store. This is an arrangement where online stores cannot compete.

Russell Shipp, Wilmington

Readers’ goal achieved

EDITOR: I have achieved one of my goals for 2020, avoiding reading the strip "Mallard."

Nearly 40 days now and I feel so much better.

Katy O'Neill, Oak Island

Check facts

Editor: A Feb. 8 letter to the editor informs us of a "revealing and startling" statistic that Donald Trump won 98 percent of counties in the last election. A good rule of thumb when dealing with statistics is that when they startle you, you ought to double check them. The correct figure is approximately 84 percent according to the Associated Press in 2019. The reader's statistic is from Breitbart in 2016.

Moreover, the reader's disdain for urban America notwithstanding, it is common sense that people should be picking our president, not acreage. President Trump's egregious behavior proves that and if one is startled by my assertion, they should vary their news sources.

Shawn Kling, Wilmington

Electoral College and NPVIC

Two recent letters (Feb. 5 and Feb. 8) argue for the Electoral College. Common arguments are “We’ve always done it this way” or “The Founders designed it this way for a reason.” Three important points. We have not always done it this way. The Founders gave state legislatures great latitude in using their electoral votes. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) does not do away with the Electoral College.

In most states, the winner of the popular vote in a state gets all of that state’s electoral votes. That only became the common pattern about 100 years after the Constitution was written. In early elections, electors had full autonomy in deciding who to vote for. Electors within a state were not necessarily unanimous. Sometimes there was not even a popular vote to guide the electors. The implementation of the Electoral College that we now have is consistent with the Constitution, but so is the NPVIC.

Most states give all of their electoral votes to whoever gets the most votes in their state. But they could just as easily give all of their electoral votes to whoever gets the most votes nationally. The NPVIC is simple, whoever gets the most votes, wins.

Theodore Fuller, Wilmington