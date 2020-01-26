History happens every day. If we choose to turn off the autopilot of daily life, we observe every slice. Future generations will read of the 2020 Senate presidential impeachment trial in the history books.

With a touch of irony, this year the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day fell on the eve of this trial: two men with opposite paths and two profoundly different styles of communication.

Frankly, this moment in history feels more like a state of mourning for our country divided beyond recognition, coupled with despair and disbelief that witnesses may be disallowed, and those taking an oath of juror impartiality declare they have no intention of such.

Whatever opinions, party or philosophy we align with, let us recognize the solemnness of this occasion. Whatever practices we use by prayer, meditation, resistance or other means, let us convey to our leaders that they listen and make ethical, moral decisions.

For the future of our country, may there be a path of mutual rediscovery of pride of country, respect for the Constitution and a rebirth of respect for one another. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let no man pull you low enough to hate him”, for “Hate cannot drive out hate.”

MLK holiday

The first MLK national holiday was observed in 1986 after a 15-year effort by many. Our community is fortunate to have a dedicated committee holding an annual MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast (with the Community Foundation of Henderson County as fiscal sponsor). This year’s chosen theme was education, based on a 1947 paper of King’s: “Intelligence plus Character: The Goal of Education.”

Like many Southern communities, Hendersonville was no different with its segregated schools. From 1916-1965, the black population was served by the Ninth and Sixth Avenue schools. This year, the alumni of these institutions were honored guests at the breakfast.

More recent residents may not realize that for 15 years the Ninth Avenue School served black students from three counties: Polk, Transylvania and Henderson. Imagine what interminably long bus rides this meant, especially for those out of county.

Throughout our community, there are opportunities to learn more local black history. At St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, there are burial spots of those who came here as enslaved people prior to the Civil War conclusion. Also in Flat Rock on West Blue Ridge Road, there’s a roadside marker for Markley’s Blacksmith Shop, run by John Markley, born into slavery.

There are historic houses of faith: Mud Creek Missionary Baptist (1867), St. Paul Tabernacle (1872) and Star of Bethel (1873). The Kingdom of the Happy Land (1867-68) is in the Tuxedo area on private property. “A Brief History of the Black Presence in Henderson County” is available in the public library, with more informative details of life from 1865-1965.

Many know of our county’s connections with the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Charlestonians came here for the summers to escape the heat. Today, we associate that area with beach vacations. If you travel farther south of history-laden Charleston, there is more to learn.

Beaufort County, S.C., is associated with Parris Island and the military training center. Also in that county is St. Helena Island, a National Historic Landmark District. The Penn Center is there, the first school in the South for formerly enslaved West Africans, started by two Quaker women on land donated by formerly enslaved Hastings Gantt.

In the 1960s in South Carolina, there were few locations where black people might meet, and even fewer that were safe. One of the homes at the Penn Center was frequently used by Dr. King and is where he wrote his “I Have a Dream” speech. Within the county is the Emancipation Oak, where the Emancipation Proclamation was read in 1863.

Also in Beaufort, there is the Reconstruction Museum, educating us on “one of the most complicated, poorly understood, and yet most significant periods in American history.” It has “enduring relevance to the world we now inhabit.”

Are we making progress and learning from our mistakes? Many feel the decision by the Supreme Court in 2013 “that our country has changed” was an error in judgment. Safeguards in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were lifted and changed. Difficult standards for voter IDs followed, and racially motivated partisan redistricting and gerrymandering led to many court cases. Since the 2016 election, hate crimes, especially interpersonal attacks, have increased, according to reports from the FBI, and reported by The New York Times and the Brookings Institute.

King said we must learn “to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” History is all around us if we choose to embraces its lessons.

Mary Garrison resides in Flat Rock. Contact her at mmrgarrison@gmail.com.