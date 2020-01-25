EDITOR: We're all aware of the dramatic increase in traffic. Widening roads, adding more freeways/bridges will help, but that's expensive. Working together with government, we can alleviate some of the problems at a much lower cost.

• Wilmington is the only place I've been where left turn lights are seemingly random. Elsewhere, they turn green first. That's because cars move slowest from a stop. By making lights unpredictable, drivers can't anticipate, so they are slow to react and fewer cars get through. This results in longer lights and longer backups.

• Overpasses at Kerr, College, Market and U.S. 74 will have to be built eventually. Better sooner than later.

• Since River Road was closed, traffic has been diverted onto Independence. Someone chose now to work on Independence causing severe backups. Coordination and planing across agencies could greatly reduce this.

• The timing of lights needs to be constantly adjusted as new apartments/housing developments are built.

• Drivers, the left lane is the passing lane. If you're not passing or turning left, stay to the right. A slow car in the left lane, impedes traffic and bunches up cars. If something happens, many more cars are involved.

Together, we can fix this before driving becomes too unbearable.

Dave Nahmias, Wilmington

America needs to clean house from the top

EDITOR: In 1973 John Dean told Richard Nixon that there was a cancer growing on his presidency relative to the Watergate scandal. After watching Lev Parnas interviewed on TV by Rachel Maddow, it appears now that President Donald John Trump himself is a cancer.

Parnas was working for Trump through Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine, and has been indicted on campaign finance violations. He was a “fixer” in Ukraine and was acting as an agent for President Trump in areas that were the domain of the Department of State and the Department of Defense. It is hard to believe that Parnas, the owner of a corporation, Fraud Guarantee, could be active in a foreign country representing the President of the United States.

One bad apple spoils the bunch, but it seems to be a case where the bad apple at the top is spoiling the whole orchard.

From what was stated by Parnas, I think the U.S. has to clean house at the top level of our government. This Trump group is truly a “gang that couldn’t shoot straight.” Trump either can’t control his instincts or he thinks he is smarter than he is, probably both. It is time to go Mr. President with your group of sycophants.

Ron Vigneri Sr., Wilmington

Profit over patient’s care

EDITOR: At NHRMC, I have twice had family requiring ICU care. Interactions with the medical professionals and staff showed an impressive level of compassion, technical acumen and morale. Forbes recently selected NHRMC as one of the best places in the country to work – I can see why.

Every day, the parking lots are full as our growing population relies on NHRMC. In walking the halls, it’s easy to observe these professionals performing their complex tasks. And while heavily used, it is clean and well-maintained.

NHRMC supports itself. It is not perfect and there are areas for improvement. However, turning this into a for-profit operation will require them to focus on costs instead of outstanding patient care.

You can sell your soul only once and if this ill-advised sale completes, whatever funds realized will undoubtedly go into worthwhile projects. However, once that money is gone we will be left with a hollowed out version of the world-class hospital we enjoy today.

I encourage our county commissioners to put down the spreadsheets and PowerPoints, leave their offices and actually walk the halls of NHRMC to see this wonderful resource and realize your actions could forever destroy what we rely on today.

Allan Turner, Wilmington