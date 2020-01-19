Quick. Ask yourself what science is and who can be a scientist. White lab coats, advanced topics, crazy lab experiments and the like may have sprung to mind. While that does cover many scientists in advanced fields, I would like to postulate that, while your conclusions and data may not be as valid or reasoned as those accredited scientists, anybody can be a scientist and learn science with the proper mindset.

First, however, we will need to define a few terms. Science is essentially a method by which we discover the natural world around us, while a scientist is, to use the most broad definition, one who conducts scientific endeavour via the scientific method, and the scientific method is performed by observing, researching, asking a question, forming a hypothesis and prediction, testing your ideas, and repeating the steps as new evidence comes in.

That may seem daunting at first, but picture this: you walk into a room and the light switch doesn't work so you check the bulb by testing a new bulb or trying it in a different fixture. That doesn't work so you check the circuit breaker. You see everything in order so you have the wiring checked and find the problem. You have just conducted your own science experiment. You noticed a problem, asked what or why, formulated some hypothesis and experiments, tested them, and then altered the test as you removed variables. You do things like this all the time, and you are thus conducting science even if you don't realize it.

While your ideas and experiments may not equate to the level of an expert (e.g., an electrician you call in to test the wiring), you can still narrow down possibilities and learn from the issue. That is a key: learning through experimentation.

"How can I become better at this in my everyday life," I hope some may ask. I am so very glad you asked that question, because here are a few tips to advance your pursuit of knowledge:

1. Be skeptical, but don't be overly skeptical. Be willing to accept data if the evidence is sufficient unless you have a valid counter.

2. Start from the default position in science: "I do not know." This can sometimes be difficult because you truly have to admit to not knowing, but ignorance (simply meaning you haven't yet learned something, a trait all people share) is awesome as long as one tries to remove it. Without ignorance we would have no advancement.

3. This one dovetails onto number 2: Be willing to admit you are wrong if the evidence refutes you. We all want to be right, but in science you have to step back and say, "I could be wrong, and I am willing to change my view if shown to be wrong." This tip is one of the most difficult things to do, but it truly is a liberating thing. Of course, don't readily accept a single instance and change your view if you have the opportunity to do more research, but at least be willing to do said further research if nothing else.

Simply following those tips and the scientific method will allow anybody to conduct science, albeit at a small scale. Advanced topics do require prior knowledge in order to make the proper assumptions and deductions, and that experience is gained through rigorous academic study, but the method, the heart, can be conducted by anyone.

For those who find science difficult, start small. Study things you find interesting. Don't let preconceived notions get in the way of your study, and always be willing to admit you were wrong and change your view. I have had to do that many times, with some cases being over very dearly held and entrenched views, but believe me when I say that it is worth doing.

Science and the pursuit of knowledge is a boon to society, especially when the younger generations get excited about it, and finally discovering something new or figuring out some problem is an experience I would hope everybody gets to enjoy throughout their life.

Amazingly, children tend to be some of the best scientists. That "what" or "why" that constantly gets asked is something that shouldn't be shunned, but instead fostered. Don't lose that wonder as you get older. In this age where technology gives us more knowledge at our fingertips than entire generations and ages had in the past, remember that there is always more to discover, more to test.

Erik Davis has his Master's degree in Applied Geography and lives in Asheboro. He can be contacted at ebdavis7@gmail.com.