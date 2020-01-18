Editor’s note: I rarely republish a column I’ve written, but I’m making an exception today, to underscore a point about the great division that plagues our country. I wrote this in 2019. Sadly, it remains true today.

I have a dream … that one day opinion writers will not have to write this column.

Every year it begins this way.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day nears, pundits celebrate the legacy of a man whose wisdom, civility and eloquence defined and advanced the civil rights movement.

They recount his stirring speeches, of which the August 1963 masterpiece, “I Have a Dream,” is perhaps the best known and the one that, yes, I confess still brings tears to my eyes.

They talk about his vision for a more diverse America where all people enjoy the benefits of equality. They say how he always took the high road, never allowing prison, violence or the threat of death to derail his goal.

They describe the marches, the protests, the boycotts, the unification of the masses to affect policies and influence change, because King knew instinctively that one person alone may not accomplish much but collectively enough people standing together can do anything.

And inevitably, writers come around to that tragic day in April 1968 on a hotel balcony and the words King spoke the night before that ring with power and prophecy:

“Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live — a long life; longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. So I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

And then saddest of all, they will get to the point of my opening line — bemoaning how little progress we have made in the half century since King’s assassination. For every step forward in race/gender/human relations we achieve, we slide back two. Or three. Or in this current political climate, a light year.

Have you ever witnessed a time of such division and hatred?

I wonder what MLK would say in response to the offensive tweets and nasty social media posts that we use now in place of really sitting down and talking to each other? What words would he choose to calm the protesters clashing at the feet of Confederate monuments or over Second Amendment rights? How would he respond to the Wall or border security?

I don’t know what he would say, but I do know what he did say. His words seem terribly pertinent to today’s headlines. Read them with the hope that someday you won’t have to ever read this column again.

“People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.”

Amen.

