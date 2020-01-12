Asteroids on a collision course with Earth have the potential to cause planetary extinctions, wipe out humankind and generally ruin your day. That’s the consensus of a pair of 1998 sci-fi disaster films “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon,” and the aptly named but lesser known 2010 movie “Meteor Apocalypse.”

The good news, if there is any such thing with killer asteroids, is we aren’t waiting around for Bruce Willis or a U.S. Space Force to keep an eye out for doomsday rocks hurtling through space. And a Polk County astronomer is among thousands of scientists on the case.

Randy Flynn of Squirrel Valley Observatory in Columbus was awarded $6,139 from the Planetary Society 2019 Shoemaker Grant to upgrade his observatory to keep watch for potentially dangerous asteroids. The upgrades include an automated roof system and automation software that will enable a significant increase in observing time.

The goal is to improve the observatory’s automation routines, which support the observation tracking used for near-Earth asteroid confirmation and follow up.

Each year, the Planetary Society awards grants to select individuals who contribute to the field of near-Earth asteroid research. Flynn was among six recipients from four countries to get a grant.

“Observers from all over the world do this every year,” he said. “To be selected as one of those six is pretty amazing.”

That’s the truth. All joking aside, it’s a tremendous feat.

Flynn, an alumnus of East Henderson High and Blue Ridge Community College, is the director and research specialist at Squirrel Valley. The privately owned resident observatory in Columbus focuses on “astrometric research (the detection, confirmation and tracking of minor planets, i.e. hazardous asteroids, near-Earth objects, comets and other various types of asteroids) and astrophotography work.”

In 2016, the facility was assigned the observatory code W34 by the NASA-funded Smithsonian Minor Planet Center and is recognized as an official minor planet tracking facility.

Larger observatories discover potentially hazardous asteroids but leave it to smaller observatories, colleges and individuals to confirm and pinpoint their courses. That allows the bigger observatories to move on to other discoveries while facilities like Squirrel Valley determine whether the asteroids are dangerous.

With more than 18,000 known near-Earth objects, and an average of 40 new ones discovered each week, it’s an unsung but important job.

“The world’s professional sky surveys alone cannot handle the burden of defending the Earth from potentially dangerous asteroids,” said Bruce Betts, chief scientist and LightSail program manager of the Planetary Society.

Since starting operation, Squirrel Valley has submitted data for more than 2,000 asteroids and had discovery confirmation observations published for more than 200 near-Earth asteroids.

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential nonprofit space organization, is supported by more than 50,000 members in more than 100 countries, and by hundreds of volunteers around the world. Congratulations to Flynn and his staff for being part of this far-reaching global effort.

Squirrel Valley Observatory posts images, videos and information on its findings on its website, www.svo.space.