Let’s say you were being unjustly accused of an offense in a legal proceeding. Wouldn’t you want to bring in witnesses who would testify under oath that the charges were unfounded? Assuming that our president is innocent of all charges in the impeachment inquiry, why is he not eager to have Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney, Vice President Mike Pence or John Bolton testify there was never any discussion of digging up dirt on Joe Biden to discredit him as a potential rival in 2020 or that the aim of withholding aid to Ukraine was not to secure its cooperation in a sham investigation? Perhaps faced with the possibility of perjury charges, these individuals would think twice about providing testimony, and maybe under cross-examination some things the administration would not like to be be revealed would come to light.

It’s interesting that the “No quid pro quo!” comment came out shortly after the plot had been exposed. It’s called “cover your --.” I doubt President Donald Trump even knew what the phrase meant before he used it with prompting from his advisers.

Some people have made a big deal about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s comment that there was no pressure on him. What else would you expect him to say if he were to expect further aid? Don’t we already know that disagreeing with this president has consequences? It’s called intimidation.

And how about those elusive tax returns? If they are as “perfect” as some other things in this administration allegedly are, why can’t anyone see them? Oh, I almost forgot. They are under eternal audit.

Shouldn’t the fact that multiple members of Trump’s campaign committee are either under indictment or serving time for their illegal activities give a reasonable person the suspicion that something doesn’t smell right in the Oval Office?

A relative said to me three years ago, ”I’m holding my nose and voting for Trump.“ If he’s going to hold his nose in 2020, he’d better use both hands and squeeze tight.

John Alfano

Elon