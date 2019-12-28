20/20

Perfect vision.

As we look forward to the year 2020, I invite you to do so with a perfect vision of what you want to accomplish and a list of goals to make it happen.

While compiling that list, don’t forget to add a few miniature rubber balls.

Before you think me daft, let me explain — and share this wonderful story from Lt. Janet King.

Many folks know Janet through Randolph County Emergency Services. A 25-year veteran of the department and a shift supervisor in the 9-1-1 Center, she was most recently honored as the Randolph County Emergency Services Employee of the Year for her “compassionate, dedicated” leadership.

Janet is a great believer in helping others.

She’s also a great believer in miniature rubber balls.

I’ll let her tell you why in her own words:

“For many years, I've been best of friends with Beth Smith and Randy Surratt and at Christmas we would get together for a lunch or dinner and exchange Christmas gifts.

“This year, I suggested that we not exchange gifts, however, that we each choose a person/persons, a cause, food bank, etc. ... and give to our choice and honor our friendship in that manner.

“Beth & Randy quickly agreed, knowing materialistically we need NOTHING, however, we do value and need our friendship and spending time together.”

Janet chose to gift the students in the fourth grade classroom of her niece, Lane Sapp, at Ramseur Elementary School.

Each student received a pair of gloves; a Hershey candy bar that was wrapped as a snowman with the gloves serving as a hat for the snowman; cookies; and hot chocolate.

“These precious students, along with their awesome teacher, Lane Kiser Sapp, were so GRATEFUL!!” Janet said. “The students had such wonderful things to say and were extremely happy!

“Now, just when you know what you have done out of love was certainly the right thing to do, along comes God taking the lead through the blessings of children.

“A precious little boy quietly walked over to me and whispered, ‘Thank you for my gloves. I've lost mine. Now my hands will be warm.’

“Another child whispered to his teacher that his brother, in another classroom was in need of gloves. Yes, I had extras and insisted the need be met, also numerous hugs from grateful children.

“My heart was so full of happiness seeing these children and their happiness.

“Then, a sweet little girl comes close to me and extends her arm out, her hand reaching out toward mine and she says, ‘Ma'am, I didn't know you were coming and this is all I have in exchange to say thank you for my gifts,’ and placed this miniature rubber ball in my hand.

“Folks, now I struggled to keep it together without crying right in front of this very caring and grateful child. I took her offering and I thanked her, and the happiness on her face was priceless.

“Just when this classroom of super students with an awesome teacher thought they were being blessed, I received such a blessing.

“A miniature rubber ball will never ‘JUST BE’ a miniature rubber ball to me. It will be a treasured moment and blessing that I will remember forever.”

Here’s hoping all of us will spread acts of kindness and find our “miniature rubber ball” blessings in 2020.

Have a Happy and Prosperous New Year!

