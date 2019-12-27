Boris Johnson’s recent resounding electoral victory settles one important issue: The United Kingdom will now leave the European Union on Jan. 31, as scheduled.

But it leaves open three other critical issues that will determine Britain’s future, including its economic and trade relationship with the European Union, its foreign and security policy more broadly and the future of the union among England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Johnson and his Conservative party ran on a simple and straightforward promise — he would “get Brexit done.” With an 80-seat majority in the new Parliament, the prime minister now has the votes he and his predecessor lacked to get the withdrawal agreement London negotiated with Brussels through Parliament.

Britain will then leave the EU at the end of next month and start the clock on a transition period that is set to expire at the end of 2020. During this period, economic and trade relations will remain as before, though London will no longer have a seat at the EU table.

But key questions for the future remain.

One is the nature of the economic and trade relationship between Britain and the EU. Johnson sees Britain as a deregulated economy that can strike new trade deals with countries around the world. But given that about half of all British trade is with the EU, he also wants to minimize tariffs on British exports and ensure as little friction in trade as possible.

The EU insists on maintaining a level playing field, which requires regulatory alignment between the two economies.

It will take time to work out these differences. While Johnson insists that a new deal be finalized before the end of next year, few think it possible that the future economic relationship between Britain and the EU can be worked out in a few short months.

That said, both parties should want the closest possible economic relationship.

That spirit of cooperation should also inform the foreign and security policy cooperation between London and Brussels. While Britain is leaving the European Union, it’s not leaving Europe. Its security continues to be intrinsically linked to the security of the wider continent.

The same is true for security policy toward the Middle East, where London sided with its European partners against the United States on core questions such as the Iran nuclear deal, Israel, Gulf security and Syria.

Europe also needs Britain on its side. Britain is still the largest European military power. It possesses an independent nuclear deterrent and world-leading cyber and intelligence capabilities.

It is therefore in Europe’s interest to work closely and cooperatively with London on security and foreign policy issues, including by exploring the idea of creating a European Security Council that would include Britain.

The ability of Britain and Europe to work out strong cooperative relationships in the economic, political and military fields, however, will crucially depend on the continued unity of the United Kingdom. And here the recent election proved sobering.

While the Conservative party and its Brexit message swept much of England, producing the worst defeat of the Labour Party in more than 80 years, the Tory message fared much less well in Scotland and Northern Ireland, both of which voted to remain in the EU in 2016.

The Scottish Nationalist Party won 13 more seats in Scotland, while in Northern Ireland nationalist parties for the first time outpolled the unionists. For both communities, a close economic relationship with the EU is vital, without which the pressure for Scottish independence and Irish unification is bound to increase.

But Johnson shows little sign of concern about the U.K.’s future.

Johnson gambled that another national election, the third in four years, would give him the mandate to get Brexit done. It worked, and he now has five years not only to get Britain out of the EU, but also to forge a new relationship with his European partners and the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

It’s a tall order, but one that everyone should hope will succeed.

Ivo Daalder is a former U.S. ambassador to NATO.