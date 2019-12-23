I woke up this morning in tears. I go to bed each night in terror. Merry Christmas!

I cannot believe that I live in America and this can happen to me. I worked my entire life for my home in Caswell County. Since I was 10, I have saved for this little piece of land. If they build an asphalt and concrete plant 190 feet behind my back door, I will be forced to leave. How did this happen to me?

I live in America, not Russia.

A "home" is a place that you go to feel safe in a community of people whom you can share your life with and know they will be there for you during the good times and the bad. Our new neighbor does not share our way of life. It robbed us of feeling like we have this type of home.

I am most upset with the Caswell County commissioners and planners because they decided that my home and my neighbor’s home were a small price to pay to give all of you a better way of life.

If the proposed asphalt and concrete plant is built, there will be widening of our highways and the taking of many of our front yards. Instead of listening to the beautiful nature that the good Lord gave us, we will hear banging, crashing explosions and the roar of trucks. There will be 150 to 250 dump trucks rolling in day and night, 365 days a year. And instead of smelling the sweet smell of fescue in the fields in the spring or the brisk smell of fall, we will be breathing in asphalt, multiple chemicals and dust. Yes, a few people will get jobs, and our county government will get a fistful of money "to make our county a better place.“

I am not against jobs and industry. I am not against progress. I am against people sacrificing my way of life and my neighbor’s home for the advancement of their lives. I am against a government that dictates what is best for me, and soon to be you!

Don't label me a Democrat or a Republican; I am neither. I am a human being!

What has happened to us as a people that we would treat each other this way? What has happened to our thoughts that we would walk past our neighbor who is in need of help and not understand "that by the grace of God there go I“?

As I go door to door asking for help, I remember what it took in my life to finally spend time and get to know you, my neighbor. Cancer. Divorce. Death. Loss of a loved one. Then I whisper, thank you, God, for allowing this to happen to me. Because as I knock on your door, I see myself in each one of you. The thief, the businessman, the elected official who thinks he knows what is best for me, the neighbor who rolls up his/her sleeves to help, the neighbor who says this doesn't affect me, the neighbor who is hoping it will give him the desperately needed job, the neighbor who is just too busy to get involved, the neighbor who is old and in desperate need of someone to visit, the neighbor who is ill and needs help. And the neighbor I never took the time to meet because they were so different from me. Even the neighbor I thought was my enemy.

As my tears begin to dry and I put my feet on the floor to face another day, I am reminded of what is really important in this life; getting to know my neighbors and learning to love them.

“Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Merry Christmas.

Caroline Laur lives in Caswell County close to the site on N.C. 62 of the proposed Carolina Sunrock asphalt and concrete plant. The Caswell County Commissioners have directed the county attorney to draft a one-year moratorium on construction of concrete and asphalt plants and rock quarries in the county. The moratorium will be voted on in January 2020.